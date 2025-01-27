Asura Season 1 Ending Explained: What Happens After Patriarch Kotaro's Secret Affair is Disclosed; How Does It Affect His Family

The emotional Japanese drama Asura explores the themes of grief, jealousy, and trust within a family. Moreover, it explores how infidelity becomes a repeated theme and plagues each family member’s personal life, directly or indirectly, and has a suppressing effect on women.

Written and directed by acclaimed Hirokazu Kore-eda, the Japanese series premiered on Netflix on January 9, 2025. It is the reimagining of the drama Like Asura, originally written by Kuniko Mukoda.

The show, set in 1970s Tokyo, tells the story of the Takezawa family. Kotaro is the 70-year-old patriarch who has had several extramarital affairs in his life. He shares four daughters — Takiko, Makiko, Tsukano, and Sakiko — with his wife, Fuji, who is aware of his affairs but chooses to remain silent and ultimately dies of grief.

Kotaro has a long-term affair with Tomoko, but towards the end of the series, the latter pretends to marry someone else as a ploy to cut ties with Kotaro and shield her foster son, Shoji, from heartbreak. Although it puts an end to their relationship, Kotaro remains in touch with her son and takes on a paternal role.

Tsukano, the eldest and academically gifted daughter of Kotaro and Fuji, leads a lonely life. In the end, she finds herself helpless after she realizes that she is in a dead-end relationship with Sadaharu Masukawa. She gets caught in a gas leak accident at her home, which is probably her love suicide attempt with Sadaharu.

Advertisement

Sakiko and Takiko have a strained sisterly bond. The former gets to a vulnerable place in life after her partner falls into a coma, and stricken with grief; she spends a night with a stranger who later tries to extort her. That’s Takiko defends her sister, showing an unexpected sisterly love.

The second daughter, Makiko, is suspicious of her husband having an affair. Although he denies the allegation, she takes the confrontation as her personal triumph, unlike her mother, who remained silent and died in grief. This symbolizes her taking control of her life and choices.

Overall, the ending explores complicated family dynamics and what happens when unresolved emotional struggles start to unravel.

