Happy Birthday Austin Butler: Exploring His Top 10 Roles As Actor Turns 33

Over time, Austin Butler has risen to fame and gained popularity with his versatility. There have been many times when the actor flaunted his acting skills and tackled difficult roles. As the actor is now turning 33 years old on his birthday, we have listed 10 of his best performances.

These 10 movies, feature Austin’s lead and supporting roles, which have been critically acclaimed, successful box offices, and the impact of performances. The list contains Dude, Dune 2, The Dead Don’t Die, and more. So, without any delay, let’s dive into the list and find out how versatile he is.

Elvis (2022)

One of the probably best performances of Austin Butler is shown in Elvis, where he portrayed Elvis Presley’s life. He totally transformed into the legendary Elvis Presley and showcased his complexities with his intense portrayal. He went through voice modulation and his physical resemblance to the singer made him garner a lot of appreciation, not only from the audience but also from critics. He stood by the authenticity of Elvis’ life and struggle as a musician and tried to channel it on the big screen.

The Bikeriders (2024)

Austin was recently seen in the movie The Bikeriders, which revolves around the 1960s Midwest motorcycle culture. The actor plays quite a significant role as he delves into a more character-driven narrative. Starring alongside a great cast and being directed by a celebrated filmmaker is quite commendable. This movie reinstated his status as a versatile actor.

Dune: Part Two (2024)

Dune continues its saga with the second installment of the film franchise based on Frank Herbert’s classic novel. In the second movie, Austin Butler’s character, Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen, is introduced. His role in the film deserves to be mentioned, as it is one of the most significant performances in his career and this solidified his status as a lead actor. Her proved his versatility as he portrayed the complex character with such ease alongside a stellar star cast, including Zendaya and Timothee Chalamet.

Once Upon A Time In Hollywood (2019)

Austin Butler got a chance to be in Quentin Tarantino’s movie and even though his screen timing was limited in Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, it left a great impact. Butler plays Tex Watson, one of the members of the Mason family. His chilling and intense portrayal of the character being in the cult will have you gripped by the plot. Playing beside Hollywood A-listers, Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt was Butler’s huge opportunity.

The Dead Don’t Die (2019)

The horror-comedy flick, The Dead Don’t Die, features an ensemble cast. Austin Butler plays Jack, a rebellious young man who finds himself caught up in a zombie apocalypse. He makes his mark as Jack beside Bill Murray, Adam Driver, and Tilda Swinton. This movie gave Austin to showcase his humorous and dramatic side. The Dead Don’t Die proved that the actor can easily blend in any character in the tone of the genre with finesse.

Yoga Hosers (2016)

Yoga Hosers is a horror-comedy movie focusing on two teenage girls who face and battle against evil. Austin as Hunter Calloway portrays the high school heartthrob and aspiring musician’s character. His role as Hunter is quite humorous and alluring and his comedic timing and lighter approach to the subject made it more engaging for the audience.

Aliens in the Attic (2009)

Aliens in the Attic is a light-hearted sci-fi comedic movie, where Austin Butler portrays the central character as a teenage boy, Jake Pearson. The storyline revolves around Jake and his siblings and cousins, who fight against the alien invasion and defend their vacation home. The comedy-action-sci-fi movie showed Austin in a different light. His youthful energy and charm gave the audience a fun experience.

The Intruders (2015)

Austin Butler once took on a more serious and intense role as Noah Henry in the psychological thriller drama, The Intruders. The film focuses on a girl named Rose, who moves into a new house with her father after her mother’s death. Soon she starts to experience eerie stuff, which makes her believe that the house is haunted. As Rose decides to dig deep, she finds out complicated secrets about the house. Noah is a mysterious character who walks by her side to help her unravel the truth. Butler’s performance in this movie gave him a broader approach to thriller and horror genres, as it was more of a dark character than his previous light ones.

Sharpay’s Fabulous Adventure (2011)

A spin-off of the High School Musical Sharpay’s Fabulous Adventure revolves around the titular character, Sharpay Evans. Austin plays an aspiring filmmaker Peyton Leverett, who befriends Sharpay and offers his support and friendship to her. His charming and warm presence in the film made it more enjoyable. This deserves to be on the list.

Dude (2018)

In Dude, Austin Butler portrays Thomas, a high school boy who goes through different complexities of his adolescence period. The movie talks about friendship, love, and the transition to adulthood. Austin’s performance deserves to be mentioned in this teenage drama, as his comedic timing and emotional depth can connect to the audience.

Well, these are the top 10 performances by Austin Butler. We wish the actor a very happy birthday!

