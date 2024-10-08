Bad Boys Stars Will Smith And Michael Bay To Reunite For A Netflix Action Film? DEETS Inside

It’s been 30 years since Will Smith shared screen space with Michael Bay in Bad Boys. However, Deadline reported that the actors are eyeing a reunion in Netflix’s action film titled Fast and Loose. Reportedly, Bay is negotiating to direct the film, which will star Smith as one of the leads.

The Pursuit of Happyness actor is also a co-producer on the project alongside Kelly McCormick and David Leitch for 87North. The story follows a man who wakes up in Tijuana with no memories; while piecing together his past, he realizes he’s been living two lives at once. One as a crime kingpin and the other as an undercover CIA agent.

Fast and Loose is penned by Jon Hoeber, Erich Hoeber, Chris Bremner, and Eric Pearson, while Robert Simonds and Noah Fogelson take the executive producer role for STXfilms. Bay and Smith’s pair became iconic in the 1995 action film Bad Boys. The film marked Bay’s directorial debut and became a huge commercial hit, earning three follow-up films — Bad Boys II, Bad Boys for Life, and the recently released Bad Boys: Ride or Die.

The original film followed “two hip detectives” trying to protect a murder witness “while investigating a case of stolen heroin from the evidence storage room from their police precinct,” as per the official synopsis.

Both Smith and Bay created a significant career after delivering the cult classic action film. In 2021, the former earned an Oscar for his role as Richard Williams in King Richard. The following year, he starred in the Apple TV+ action-thriller Emancipation. The actor — whose filmography includes projects like Men in Black, Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, Aladdin, and many others — is set to appear in Sony Pictures’ sci-fi thriller Resistor. The film is based on Daniel Suarez’s 2014 novel Influx.

Bay’s credit includes the Transformers franchise and Pearl Harbor. The actor-director is in talks to develop a film or TV adaptation of the animated internet meme Skibidi Toilet with former Paramount Pictures president Adam Goodman.