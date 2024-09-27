Barbra Streisand To Share ‘Never-Before-Seen’ Look Into Her Life And Career In New Documentary? All We Know About Upcoming Project

There's some solid good news for the fans of Barbara Streisand that sure calls for some excitement. They will now have close access to the singer's iconic life, wonder how? through a brand-new documentary!

On September 26, Sony Music Vision announced that filmmaker Frank Marshall, known for directing and producing dozens of hit films and being a frequent collaborator with Steven Spielberg, will direct this new documentary series.

As per Sony Vision, the documentary is being dubbed "the definitive multi-part documentary on living legend Barbra Streisand." The upcoming documentary will showcase every aspect of Stanfield who, in a career spanning six decades, has excelled in every area of entertainment, as per Sony.

The docuseries will be produced by Jigsaw Productions and The Kennedy/Marshall Company, with Columbia Records partnering on the production.

The documentary will feature in-depth interviews with Streisand, as well as never-before-seen footage, photos, and audio recordings from throughout her hit career.

Moreover, Barbara Stanfield has been very excited since the project has been given a green signal, In a statement, she said that she has been "thinking about the best way to share the vast amount of content I’ve been safely storing in my vault" for years.

Producer Alex Gibney stated that a definitive documentary on Streisand has been long-awaited and expressed his enthusiasm for the project. That's not all, last year she shared her journey in her memoir, My Name Is Barbra, which was accompanied by archival footage and memorabilia.

She also contributed a new song, Love Will Survive, to the soundtrack of the TV series The Tattooist of Auschwitz. The song, a collaboration with composer Hans Zimmer, marked her first musical contribution to a television series.

