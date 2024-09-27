Batman Officially Receives Star On Hollywood Walk Of Fame; Earns THIS Guinness World Record

After Gotham, the Dark Knight has stepped into Hollywood, as Batman recently received his own star on the Walk of Fame. The member of the Justice League received this honor, which is regarded as one of the highest achievements in the Hollywood film industry, on September 26, 2024.

Attending this event were big names, such as Steve Nissen, who is the president and CEO of the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce. Nissen was the one to open the ceremony and state, "Batman is one of the world's most iconic characters, standing for justice, strength, and fearlessness."

The CEO then went on to add that Batman, being a superhero, was always present for fans in comic books, TV shows, movies, as well as cartoons and even in toys and video games, for the last 85 years.

While the fictional character was seen everywhere, “We're so proud that he's the first superhero to land right here to receive his very own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame," Nissen stated during the ceremony.

Besides the president of the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce, other big personalities who were seen at the event were Chamber of Commerce board chair Sarah Zurell and DC Comics' president, publisher, and CEO, Jim Lee.

Los Angeles City Council District 13 Representative Hugo Soto-Martínez was also seen at the event along with Michael Empric, who is the Guinness World Records adjudicator.

Empric was the one to hand over Jim Lee, with the Dark Knight's official Guinness title being the first superhero star-holder.

To everyone's surprise, an actor showed up during the ceremony, dressed up as Batman. The actor in the Batman suit had posed with the speakers for the pictures and also posed alongside the superhero’s star.

For those unaware, Batman is one of the 20 fictional characters that have received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Mickey Mouse was the first one among them to receive a star.

Batman has been portrayed by many great actors onscreen. In recent years, Christian Bale, Ben Affleck, and Robert Pattinson were the ones to carry the mantle. However, Michael Keaton and George Clooney’s Batman were too one of the most respectable ones.

Besides being Batman onscreen, the directors who brought the character to life were Christopher Nolan, Zack Snyder, and Matt Reeves.

