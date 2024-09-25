How Would Joaquin Phoenix's Joker React If He Met The Batman? Director Todd Phillips REVEALS

We have witnessed Bruce Wayne in the world of Joaquin Phoenix's Joker only once, but it has been enough to cheer us up. Meanwhile, director Todd Phillips has come forth to talk about how his protagonist would react to the existence of a Batman in his version of Gotham City.

While we are way too early to witness the detective adventures of Batman, the two characters would meet eventually someday. Shedding light on the event of fate, the director of Road Trip opened up, stating that the joker from his movie would admire and appreciate the figure of Batman.

Talking to IGN, Phillips then added that Arthur Fleck, who although has a rage against the rich, would still be awestruck to meet his arch-enemy. Further spilling the tea about his Joker (played by the Napolean star), Todd Phillips mentioned how he is different than the ones we have seen in the comics or other iterations.

“I think Arthur always had a fascination with men at ease, and he is not a man at ease. [Robert De Niro’s] Murray Franklin in the first movie was a man at ease,” the Old School director stated.

He further added that Arthur Fleck, aka the Joker probably even felt the guys from his work “as men at ease.” Fleck would admire the Dark Knight as he “could never be a man at ease,” Todd Phillips stated.

While we wish to see Phoenix’s Joker meeting Batman someday, the possibilities are really low, as the director himself had cleared the air that there won't be a third entry in the Joker franchise.

He also stated that he would be interested in watching a Batman movie involving his Gotham and the character of Joker, which would have a 10 to 15 years of time jump.

After the grand success of the first installment, Todd Phillips has come forth with Joker: Folie à Deux. The movie brings back the talent of Joaquin Phoenix along with a great addition being the hugely talented Lady Gaga. The House of Gucci actress and the Always Remember Us This Way singer will be playing the character of Harley Quinn in the upcoming movie.

While being the director of these great entries, Todd Phillips is also the co-writer of both Joker and Joker: Folie à Deux.

Joker: Folie à Deux will release in theaters on October 2, 2024.

