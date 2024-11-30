‘Baywatch’ Star Nicole Eggert Opens Up About Cancer Tattoos and Health Battle

Nicole Eggert broke down in tears as she candidly spoke about her ongoing battle with breast cancer. In a heartfelt Instagram video, the “Baywatch” star, 52, shared her experience of receiving tattoos during her recent hospital visit for radiation treatment and reflected on the emotional weight of her journey.

In the video, Eggert explained how she was caught off guard when her medical team informed her she would be tattooed as part of the preparation for radiation therapy. “I didn’t realize it was actual, real tattoos, so I was tatted,” she said, visibly emotional. Though the tattoos are small dots meant to guide the treatment, she admitted they serve as a constant reminder of her diagnosis, saying, “Every step of this process is never gonna let you forget it.”

Despite her tears, Eggert tried to remain lighthearted, joking about how her mother might react to the “neck tattoo.” She ended the video on a hopeful note, stating, “The rest is gonna have to just be me working on myself and how I’m gonna get through it.”

Earlier in the day, Eggert shared more about the process, explaining that the tattoos and imaging were crucial for directing radiation to avoid damaging vital organs. While she expressed concern about the physical toll of radiation, she drew strength from her determination to keep fighting.

Eggert was diagnosed with stage 2 cribriform carcinoma in January and has been open about her journey ever since. In a vulnerable moment earlier this year, she shaved her head, a decision that symbolized her resilience. Eggert has also pointed to the breast implants she got at 18 for her role in “Baywatch” as a potential contributing factor to her diagnosis, raising awareness about the risks associated with cosmetic procedures.

Nicole Eggert continues to inspire fans with her courage and transparency as she navigates her cancer battle. While acknowledging the challenges, she remains hopeful and determined to overcome them, reminding others of the importance of resilience and self-care in the face of adversity.

