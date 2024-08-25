Nicole Eggert's Battle With Breast Cancer While Producing Baywatch Kept Her Motivated; KNOW More

Nicole Eggert, the actress most famous for her portrayal of Summer Quinn on the show Baywatch, finds herself in a challenging fight against breast cancer. In December 2023, she was diagnosed with stage 2 cribriform carcinoma. Yet despite this difficulty, Eggert has a positive spirit. She calls her journey “a wild roller coaster ride” full of ups and downs. But she remains firm and is committed to facing each day positively.

Moreover, alongside her health battle, Eggert has been busy with a new project.On Hulu, there is a docuseries called After Baywatch: Moment in the Sun that she produced which will premiere this August 28th. The series takes viewers back to the popular 90s television show Baywatch, while showing how cast members fired during that time period. Eggert wants this program to give these actors some respect as they were only seen as pretty faces in red suits by many.

For Eggert, working on this project over the last five years has been therapeutic. Especially considering her diagnosis it has replaced what would have been emptiness and that sense of purpose kept her focused all along. She believes that sunshine made it possible for her because now when it comes to health issues it acted like a God sent. She says that it helped take her mind off serious concerns about health as she was motivated even then.

Eggert finds motivation from her family too. Though she is 39 years old now, she is already a mother of two daughters Keegan (13) and Dilyn (25). Therefore having daughters especially Keegan born after marriage became another reason why Nicole decided not to give up fighting with cancer. After being diagnosed with illness Nicole understood that not just her life depended on struggle against disease but also the lives of daughters who cannot be without her now that she is the only person who takes care of them.

Eggert recently gave her fans a positive update on Instagram. On July 26, she shared that chemotherapy had been fully effective in her body and there were no detected cancer cells near the affected area. Thus, Nicole Eggert can proceed to surgery such as mastectomy and reconstruction.

Nicole Eggert has certainly come a long way since Baywatch. When she joined the show she was barely 18 years old and even stayed for two seasons. When reflecting on her past, Eggert admits to running away from things when she was younger. But now it’s different: with no regrets, it is head-on or nothing. As she gets ready for her next steps in health journey, Eggert continues to amaze us all with strength and willpower.

