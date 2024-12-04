'Beatles Are The Closest Thing To...': Has Taylor Swift 'Completely Transformed Pop Music'? Insiders Reflect On Eras Tour BTS

Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour is drawing to a close with just three shows left. The pop sensation will end her 152-date journey in Vancouver on December 8, marking the conclusion of what she has called “the most exhausting, all-encompassing, but most joyful, most rewarding, most wonderful thing” in her life.

Since its start in March 2023, the Eras Tour has become a global sensation. From inspiring friendship bracelet exchanges to producing the highest-grossing concert film of all time, Swift’s influence has been undeniable.

Along the way, she healed from heartbreak, started dating NFL star Travis Kelce, and became the first musician billionaire based solely on performing and songwriting, according to Forbes.

Journalist Rob Sheffield, author of Heartbreak Is the National Anthem, described Taylor Swift as a unique force in music history. “The Beatles are the closest thing to a Taylor Swift that we have in history,” Sheffield told PEOPLE.

“She’s so completely transformed pop music.” He attributes her unparalleled impact to how personal yet relatable her music is. Fans resonate with her lyrics, making her a cultural icon.

Taylor Swift is not just a singer; her creative drive extends into directing music videos. Oscar-nominated cinematographer Rodrigo Prieto, who worked on Swift’s recent Fortnight video, shared his experience with PEOPLE.

Advertisement

He first collaborated with Swift on her 2020 video for The Man and was impressed by her vision. “She does her research and thinks deeply about her concepts,” Prieto said. “She seemed like a much more experienced director.”

Swift’s boyfriend, Travis Kelce, cheered her on during the production of Fortnight. Prieto noted how supportive Kelce was, saying, “I think she felt very supported by his presence, and probably also proud to show him what she does and the kind of leader she is. She makes her own kind of touchdowns.”

Swift’s family has been an integral part of her journey. Her parents, Andrea and Scott, and brother Austin often attended Eras Tour shows, mingling with fans in the VIP section. Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce joined them at 14 concerts.

Longtime family friend Tyler Hilton, who appeared in Swift’s 2007 Teardrops on My Guitar video, praised Swift’s grounded nature. Hilton said that they still treat her like she’s just killing it at a talent show. Their earnestness as a family is so real.

Advertisement

As the Eras Tour ends, Swift has hinted at more to come. In her commemorative Taylor Swift The Eras Tour Book, she teased, “See you next era…” Prieto believes Swift’s creative journey is far from over. He said she is unstoppable, and her enthusiasm for her craft is contagious.

ALSO READ: Eminem’s Half-Brother Nate Is Feeling ‘Mixed Emotions’ Over Mother Debbie Nelson’s Tragic Death; Check Out His Scathing Post