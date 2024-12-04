Taylor Swift 'Really Happy' for Beyoncé’s Greatest Artist of the 21st Century Honor Despite Fans' Disappointment Over Her Ranking

Taylor Swift is reportedly very comfortable with Billboard naming Beyoncé their greatest artist of the 21st century. Not just comfortable, the pop star, who will soon be concluding her record-breaking Eras Tour, is “really happy” with her friend’s honorary accomplishment, according to a Page Six source.

“Taylor will always support strong female artists and thinks Beyoncé is so deserving of this honor,” the outlet’s source added.

The Fortnight singer is reportedly aware of her fans not being in agreement with Billboard’s listing, which placed her in the second spot, but she feels no self-pity, per the tipster.

Swift appreciates all the fan support she’s received, but she knows the Cowboy Carter star is a legend in the music industry, and she is honored to have landed in the number two spot, right beneath her, the source noted. “Taylor is proud of what she’s accomplished regardless of what spot she holds.”

Billboard revealed last week that their staff ranked Swift, 34, as the second-greatest pop star of the century. Beyoncé took the crown on Tuesday, December 3.

“While Taylor Swift is the century’s biggest pop star by the numbers, Beyoncé tops our staff-chosen editorial list based on her full 25 years of influence, impact, and evolution,” the music outlet explained while announcing Queen B the winner.

Swift and Beyoncé’s history of being each other’s wingwomen goes way back, so it’s no surprise there are no hard feelings from Swift.

The duo's heartfelt friendship started in 2009 when the most-awarded Grammy artist famously invited a 19-year-old Swift back onto the stage at the MTV Video Music Awards after Kanye West interrupted her Best Female Video acceptance speech. Since then, the pair have publicly supported each other over the years, with the Red singer saying she loves Beyoncé “more than the normal amount” in 2015, per E! News.

In 2021, the Destiny’s Child alum sent Swift flowers to congratulate her on her 2021 Album of the Year Grammy win.

Most recently, last year, they supported each other by attending each other’s concert movie premieres. Swift released her Eras Tour concert film in October, while Beyoncé unveiled RENAISSANCE: A Film by Beyoncé the following month.

On Billboard’s Greatest Artists of the 21st Century list, Rihanna took the third position, while Drake, Lady Gaga, Britney Spears, and more followed.

