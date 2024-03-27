‘Been Quite The Week’: Kris Jenner Thanks Fans For Support After Sister Karen Houghton’s Death

In the wake of her younger sister Karen Houghton’s death at age 65, Kris Jenner is expressing gratitude to her fans for their support. The 68-year-old actress of The Kardashians but she also took the time to thank everyone who has been in touch with her this week.

Kris Jenner is mourning her sister’s death

Kris wrote a message on her Instagram Story on Monday, April 8, “Hello to all of you. I just wanted to say thank you for all of the beautiful messages of love that have been sent in honor and memory of my sister Karen, even though it has been quite the week. I adore you all,” Jenner declared. Kris also revealed that her sister had passed away on March 18, one week ago. In an emotional remembrance message, she offered a carousel of photos, including self-portraits and memories from other family gatherings. “It is with the heaviest heart and deepest sadness that I share that my sister Karen passed away yesterday unexpectedly,” she wrote in a letter.

“My mom, MJ, and my niece Natalie are in my mind, and I pray that God will lead us all through this trying time. Karen was stunning on the inside as well. She was the cutest, kindest, most vulnerable, sensitive, and hilarious person ever,” she continued. “ She was always appreciative of her life and loved her friends, family, and most of all, her lovely daughter.” Jenner said, “She is such a big part of my heart, and I treasure every memory we have shared. Life is so short and precious, and tomorrow is never guaranteed. Karen’s passing serves as a reminder of this. We have to express our affection to the people we hold dear. My lovely sister, I adore you.”

Life must go on, according to Kris

Kris Jenner shared “all the fun stuff” she’s doing for her numerous grandchildren to celebrate Easter this weekend on her Instagram Story on Monday after thanking followers for their support. The businesswoman told admirers, “Anyway, this put a smile on my face,” as she showed them the chick placemats and chick dishes that the children could color in. Jenner expressed her gratitude to Khloe Kardashian for bringing the easter spirit into the family amid challenging times. She wrote, “Thank you @khloekardashian for being the best helper the Easter Bunny could ever ask for. I love you,” accompanied by a number of emoticons with hearts and Easter-related symbols.

Mary Jo (MJ) Shannon, Kris Jenner’s mother, was previously wed to Robert Houghton, with whom she welcomed the reality star when she was twenty years old, and Karen a few years later. 1962 saw the divorce of Shannon and Houghton before her meeting and union with Harry Shannon. Shannon and MJ were married for forty years until Shannon’s death in a vehicle accident in 2003.

