Shailene Woodley Discovered a Hidden Talent While Preparing to Play Janis Joplin in an Upcoming Biopic: 'Helped Me Find My...'

Shailene Woodley discovered her new skills. As the actress is currently preparing to play the role of Janis Joplis in the upcoming biopic of the singer, Woodley joked that she discovered being able to sing outside of the shower.

In conversation with Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos on their podcast, Live with Kelly and Mark, the Big Little Lies actress dropped hints about her transformation into playing the iconic character of Joplin. Moreover, she also talked about going through intense training in order to replicate her admiration.

In conversation with the podcast host, The Divergent actress stated, "It's been really exciting. It's been over six years of putting it together. To me, it's important to do these things with a lot of integrity and a lot of care. Janis is someone I've always deeply respected and admired, like the spirit in her, the soul she was on this planet and kind of the light that she was on this planet."

She further added, "It's been a really fun journey getting to know her better through the process of finding all the creative elements."

Further in their talks, the Hollywood star mentioned that she learned about herself in the process that she wasn’t as bad a singer as she thought. Moreover, Woodley will star alongside Linda Perry, who will also play a pivotal role in the project.

Speaking of her co-star, the Three Women star stated that Perry supported her throughout the process of transformation and with the singing lessons, as Perry herself is a musician and the music producer.

Elaborating about her experience working with Perry, Woodley claimed, "I'm not like a trained singer, but I feel and I can sing in my shower. It turns out I can also sing outside of the shower, which I didn't really know until I started working on the Janis project and working with Linda Perry, who's an amazing music producer and musician herself.”

The actress continued to say, "She's really encouraged me and helped me find my center and my own voice, which is incredible."

While the details of Shailene Woodley’s upcoming biopic will be rolled out soon, on the work front, the actress starred in Three Women, and might return for season 3 of Big Little Lies.

