Bella Hadid's Cowboy Boyfriend Spills Tea on Their Relationship and Future Plans, Check Out The Deets

Bella Hadid, the famous supermodel, is making headlines for more than just her career. She’s now in the spotlight for her relationship with Adan Banuelos, a real cowboy with a life far from Hollywood glamour. Their story began in the Wild West. Adan recently gave fans a rare glimpse into their down-to-earth relationship.

Yes, he shared some details about their lives, from their first meeting to their future plans. He shared them during an episode of the podcast Along For the Ride with Andrea Fappani. Let’s look at what he revealed about their relationship and what the future holds for them.

Adan Banuelos: The Cowboy who stole Bella’s heart

Adan Banuelos isn’t any cowboy—he’s a highly successful one. He is an expert in training and showing horses. His skills have made him very famous in the rodeo world. He also helps top-level amateur and non-pro riders succeed in cutting-edge horse shows. His dedication and passion for his work have made him a respected figure in the cowboy community. More than that, his relationship with Bella is what’s catching attention lately.

His sweet love story with Bella

During the podcast, Adan opened up about how happy he is with Bella. He described her as “one of the kindest, biggest-hearted, and sweet” people he has ever met. He added that her outer beauty doesn’t compare to who she is as a person. He feels lucky to have her in his life and is working hard to share everything with her.

“I think she deserves the best,” said Adan. Earlier this year, Bella hinted at their romance by sharing a photo of them holding hands by some horses.

How did Adan and Bella meet?

Adan shared that he and Bella met at a horse show a little over a year ago, and their relationship has grown stronger since then. They’ve been through a lot together, including spending seven weeks on the road. These moments brought them closer and made their bond much stronger.

Bella even lived in Adan’s trailer for a while before buying her own place in Texas. Adan is now working on building a home but fondly remembers their time in the trailer. He joked that despite the small space, it felt like a “mansion” because they enjoyed each other’s company so much. Also, he was very impressed with Bella’s willingness to embrace his Cowboy life. This shows how down-to-earth she is.

Bella’s support for Adan’s Cowboy life

Bella Hadid didn’t just adapt to Adan’s lifestyle—she became a part of it. Adan shared that Bella would wake up at 2:30 in the morning to bring breakfast to everyone during competitions. This was her way of showing her strong support for Adan and his friends. Adan praised her for being consistent, uplifting, and positive. He believes that because of these qualities, their bond is strong right now.

Bella was also spotted at rodeo events, cheering for Adan and showing her support. She even posted photos from a rodeo on social media, proudly calling herself the “Leader of the fan club.” Bella has always loved horses. She is an avid equestrian and competes in many events. In April, she won two rodeo buckles. Her mother, Yolanda Hadid, proudly shared this.

Going public with their relationship

Bella and Adan made their relationship official on Instagram earlier this year. On Valentine’s Day, Bella posted a photo with Adan and called him her Valentine. This confirmed that the supermodel and cowboy were indeed a couple. Before this only, people guessed their relationship. Because they were often spotted together for events and shared cute moments on social media.

What’s next for Bella and Adan

For the future, Banuelos is building a new home, while Hadid has bought a place in Texas. During the interview, Adan claimed that he is very excited about their future together. Also, Hadid moving to Texas shows how serious both of them are in their relationship. Despite their busy lives, both of them are trying their best to adjust in each other’s lives.

