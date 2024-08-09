‘Belong Together’: Comedian Nick Cannon Plans To Get Back With Former Wife Mariah Carey After Eight Years Of Divorce

Nick Cannon and Mariah Carey, who are now divorced, might come together once again, as per the idea of the Drumline actor.

Cannon has a huge family to look after, but in his recent interview, the star, who is also known for his comedic stints, spoke of the love he has for his ex-wife and singer, Mariah Carey. Showing his hopefulness, The Masked Singer star revealed his dream of getting back with the songstress.

Cannon recently opened up to E! News, stating, “We belong together,” as he shared his plans to be with Mariah Carey.

Further in the interview, on August 6, 2024, Cannon continued that he “absolutely” would like to get back with his former wife, Mariah Carey, adding it would be "stupid if (he) didn’t.”

However, The Nick Cannon Show host also added that the singer, Carrey, doesn’t plan for anything like that. Further joking, Cannon recalled the number of children he has had since the time he got separated from Carey, calling them “A whole baseball team.”

Talking about the actor’s kids, Nick Cannon has a total of 12 children.

He has a set of twins with Mariah Carey, the 13-year-old Moroccan "Roc" Cannon, and Monroe "Roe" Cannon. Then he has sons Golden Sagon, 7, and Rise Messiah Cannon, 1, along with a daughter Powerful Queen, 3, with Brittany Bell.

The All That actor has another set of twins with Abby De La Rosa, whom he named Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir, and they are 3 years old. Cannon also has a daughter with De La Rosa.

He then welcomed a son, Legendary Love, with Bre Tiesi and a daughter, Onyx Ice Cole, with LaNisha Cole.

With Alyssa Scott, he welcomed two children; however, their son died when he was five in December 2021 due to brain cancer. The actor shares a daughter with Scott now, named Halo Marie Cannon, who was born on December 14, 2022.

Nick Cannon and Mariah Carey sparked romance with each other back in early 2008. This was when the Underclassman starred in one of Carey’s music videos for the song Bye Bye.

The couple tied the knot secretly in May 2008, after dating just for a few months. Further, when some years passed, the couple together welcomed their twins in April 2011.

Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon got divorced in 2014 after six beautiful years of marriage.

