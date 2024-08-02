‘I’ve Been Working Day And Night’: Mariah Carey Announces Dates Of Upcoming 2024 Christmas Tour; See DETAILS

Mariah Carey will be spreading the Christmas cheer this Holiday season! On Friday, August 2, the singer announced that she’ll be hitting the road again with her Christmas Time tour, which will kick start on November 6 in Highland, California. After covering 20 cities across the USA, the tour will conclude on December 17 in New York City.

In October this year, her album Merry Christmas and her record-breaking single All I Want for Christmas Is You will complete 30 years since its release, and what better way to celebrate it than a Holiday stage tour! The tour’s presale tickets will be available through Verizon Up from August 6 to 8th. The general sale will begin on August 9 at 10 a.m. local time on LiveNation.com.

The Fantasy singer seems to be on a roll with one tour after another! Last year, she did her Merry Christmas One and All! tour and talked about it with People for a digital cover story. “I’ve been working day and night on this one,” she told the outlet.

“I worked with some incredible people on this, like Miss Debbie Allen. I’ll be doing songs I’ve never done before, some duets. I’ve got to keep some surprises,” she said at the time. Her now 13-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe also joined her on the road.

Advertisement

Speaking to People, the proud mom shared that she loved watching her kids take their responsibilities on tour seriously. “I even like watching them getting ready, preparing to perform. Tonight, before I left the house, my son was practicing on something he's doing for the show,” she said.

Check out the complete list of tour dates:

Wed Nov 06 | Highland, CA | Yaamava Theater

Fri Nov 08 | Los Angeles, CA | Hollywood Bowl

Wed Nov 13 | Greater Palm Springs, CA | Acrisure Arena

Fri Nov 15 | Phoenix, AZ | Footprint Center

Sun Nov 17 | Austin, TX | Moody Center

Tue Nov 19 | Houston, TX | Toyota Center

Thu Nov 21 | Dallas, TX | American Airlines Center

Sat Nov 23 | Atlanta, GA | State Farm Arena

Mon Nov 25 | Nashville, TN | Bridgestone Arena

Wed Nov 27 | Rosemont, IL | Allstate Arena

Fri Nov 29 | St. Louis, MO | Enterprise Center

Sun Dec 01 | Washington, DC | Capital One Arena

Tue Dec 03 | Philadelphia, PA | Wells Fargo Center

Thu Dec 05 | Boston, MA | TD Garden

Sat Dec 07 | Baltimore, MD | CFG Bank Arena

Advertisement

Mon Dec 09 | Raleigh, NC | PNC Arena

Wed Dec 11 | Pittsburgh, PA | PPG Paints Arena

Fri Dec 13 | Newark, NJ | Prudential Center

Sun Dec 15 | Belmont Park, NY | UBS Arena

Tue Dec 17 | Brooklyn, NY | Barclays Center