'They're Really Good Kids': Mariah Carey Shares Rare Update About Her Twin Daughters Monroe And Moroccan

Mariah Carey, the voice behind many timeless hits, has recently updated her fans with an insight into her personal life, sharing lovely moments about her twin daughters, Monroe and Moroccan. Amidst her busy schedule and never-ending success in the music industry, she took a moment to share her motherhood experience and her daughter's growth.

In an exclusive interview with E! News, Mariah Carey playfully remarked, "No matter what, they will always be my babies."

She said, “I love them so much,” she added. “They're really good kids. You know what I mean? I don’t think that they're bad or evil in any way like I was. They're really good kids and they're very smart and they're funny—and, you know, I'm the mommy.”

Currently wowing audiences at her residency in Las Vegas's Park MGM, Mariah Carey also discussed how she parents her children. She confessed to being more easygoing than strict, aiming to keep a positive connection with her kids. Mariah emphasized that she wants to foster a supportive and loving atmosphere, saying she doesn't want to be the strict one in their lives.

Mariah Carey, regarded as the Queen of Christmas for her chart-topping holiday hits that dominate the season every year, was asked if her children, Monroe and Moroccan, think she's cool. She frankly stated that she was unsure what they thought. However, she shared a lovely moment when her twins expressed an interest in attending one of her events and supported her.

Advertisement

Mariah Carey fans have a lot with her ongoing show Mariah Carey: The Celebration of Mimi Live in Las Vegas, which is still attracting a large number of audiences. Her performances are scheduled until August 19. Besides that, she's getting ready for an exciting Christmas Time tour that will visit 20 cities, starting on November 6.

Mariah Carey is committed and balances her family and profession well. Her affection for her twins, Monroe and Moroccan is evident on her social media and anytime she mentions them. Mariah, who balances her personal and professional lives, continues to inspire others with her ability and profound love for her twins.

ALSO READ: 'I'd Rather Be Dead': Elizabeth Taylor Attempted To Take Her Own Life During Marriage, New Doc Reveals