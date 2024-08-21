Ben Affleck Arrives In LA With Jennifer Garner After Dropping Off Violet Just Hours Before Jennifer Lopez Files For Divorce

Ben Affleck had just arrived in Los Angeles after dropping his daughter Violet to school when news broke of Jennifer Lopez’s divorce filing. Lopez filed for divorce from Affleck in Los Angeles County Superior Court on Tuesday, August 20, as reported by TMZ. The Atlas actress listed the separation date as August 26, 2024. She filed the papers herself without a lawyer.

Tuesday also marked the second anniversary of the pair’s traditional wedding in Georgia. They had initially eloped to Las Vegas in July to get hitched.

Shortly before Lopez’s filing, Affleck was photographed returning to the West Coast city with Garner after taking their eldest, Violet, 18, to college at Yale University in New Haven, Connecticut, according to People. After getting off the plane, the former couple, per the publication, got in the car and left together.

On Monday, August 19, a source told People that Affleck “has been very focused on getting Violet ready for move-in” amid his and Lopez’s marital issues. “It’s, of course, a huge deal for the family, and they’ve all been so excited the last few weeks,” the insider added.

Days before, on August 15, the Oscar winner marked his 52nd birthday with his kids in order to spend quality time with them before school resumes post-summer vacations. Lopez also stopped by at his rental home in Brentwood, California to congratulate him.

Affleck’s birthday went exactly as he wanted, another source told People. His kids reportedly had gifts for him and the occasion was just a wholesome family affair. The insider added: “The kids were with Ben for most of the day. He didn’t leave the house at all for his birthday.”

Affleck and Garner, whose marriage ended in 2018, also share Seraphina, 15, and Samuel, 12.

