Jennifer Garner is just like every other mother regarding their babies going away for further education. While appearing on Today with Hoda & Jenna, Jennifer Garner and her mother Pat Garner talked candidly about their babies' escape from the nest for college.

Jennifer Garner reveals crying for a whole month about daughter's graduation

The actress, whose daughter Violet Affleck graduated from high school last month, admitted that she found it quite difficult to accept her child reaching this particular achievement. Garner revealed, "I was a wreck the whole month leading up to it. Every awards ceremony, every final, everything, I just cried and cried at everything."

The 13 Going on 30 actress raved over Violet, whom she shares with ex-husband Ben Affleck. She had previously shared numerous pictures of her sobbing in an auditorium, on a plane, and during an outdoor ceremony before her daughter's graduation. Jennifer also revealed that she is worried about her leaving the nest.

Garner further mentioned, "I cried on planes trying to think about it. Then the day of was so happy that there was nothing to be other than just so proud and happy." Violet and her famous parents are yet to reveal where she will be attending college in the fall. Although Violet had previously made hints about her wish to study at Yale University after wearing a sweater with the Ivy League emblem.



Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner reunite for son's graduation

Affleck and Garner, the former couple reunited at the middle school graduation event by attending their son Samuel's graduation. Affleck's current wife, Jennifer Lopez, 54, attended the celebrations with them; however, she did not show up with Affleck and brought her twins.

Since Ben moved out of his shared Brentwood, California home, split rumors around the On the Floor singer and the actor have increased for the past month.

