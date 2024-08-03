Ben Affleck Is ‘Hopeful’ After Moving Into New Home Amid Divorce Rumors With Jennifer Lopez, Claims Source

Ben Affleck is looking forward to starting over at his new home after moving out of the house where he lived with Jennifer Lopez. Amid the ongoing divorce rumors, the couple listed their mansion for $68 million, claimed the sources.

Meanwhile, the Justice League actor has finalized a five-bedroom apartment in Los Angeles. According to an insider, the surroundings of the actor's new house are family-friendly, which can be a plus for Affleck when his children visit him.

JLo and Affleck's marriage has been having troubles for a few months, and amid the divorce rumors making the rounds, the actor was snapped moving out of his and JLo's house with a box of his stuff. The new home cost the Air actor around $20 million, which he acquired from David Calvert Jones.

Speaking about the current scenario in Affleck and Lopez's relationship, a source revealed to Entertainment Tonight that "Jen and Ben have been trying to focus on their loved ones while spending time apart. They are both keeping their kids and respective families at the forefront of their minds as they move through these changes."

They further added, "They're trying to present themselves in a positive way for their kids." Ben Affleck is the father of 4 kids, and Jennifer shares her twins with her ex.

Amidst the ongoing separation rumors, the Marry Me actress celebrated her 55th birthday at a Bridgerton-themed party with her family and friends present. The actress also showed gratitude to her fans on Instagram. JLo, dressed in blue pajamas, posed with the cake and put the picture up on her social media account.

Along with the carousel post, the Atlas actress wrote, “I’ve been seeing all of your birthday wishes, beautiful videos, and posts all last night and this morning from all over the world. I have laughed, smiled, and shed some tears, and when I saw the billboard in Times Square, I was completely overwhelmed. I really do have the best, most amazing fans in the world.”

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez married in July 2022 after dating for a year. However, the couple has known each other since the early 2000s, when they first dated.

