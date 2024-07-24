Jennifer Lopez Is Making ‘Best’ Of Her Summer Amid Rumors Of Divorce From Ben Affleck; Source Claims

Jennifer Lopez is enjoying her summer without Ben Affleck by her side. JLO and the AIR director have been making headlines over allegedly divorcing each other after hitting a rough patch in the marriage. While the duo is currently staying separately, they are often spotted with their wedding rings on. A source close to the Hollywood couple has claimed that, though Lopez is not on good terms with her husband, she is living her summer in the best way possible.

The actress, who celebrated her birthday in the past week, is currently enjoying a getaway with her family and friends, confirmed the insider. The Marry Me actress had visioned her summer to be a lot different by kickstarting her tour, which would get her to travel to places like Las Vegas, Dallas, Austin, Miami, Toronto, and many others.

What did the source say about Jennifer Lopez’s summertime with her family?

In their conversation with People Magazine, the source claimed that JLO was looking at a rather busy summer, but she is still happy spending time with her loved ones. The insider shared, "She had a great weekend with family and friends.” They added, "She loves entertaining and enjoyed her birthday bash. She was in a happy mood."

Speaking about the reason behind the cancellation of the tour, Lopez at the time revealed, "I am completely heartsick and devastated about letting you down. Please know that I wouldn’t do this if I didn’t feel that it was necessary. I promise I will make it up to you, and we will all be together again. I love you all so much. Until next time."

Advertisement

Ahead of her 55th birthday, the family and friends of the Atlas actress threw her a Bridgerton-themed party. While her close ones were present for the celebrations, Ben Affleck skipped the party to be on his own.

ALSO READ: What Happened Inside Jennifer Lopez's Bridgerton-Themed 55th Birthday Party? Here's What Report Reveals

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s troubled marriage

The popular couple of Hollywood, Affleck and JLO, tied the knot in July 2023. However, all does not seem to be well in the duo’s paradise, as according to media reports, the pair is heading towards separation. Earlier, the reason behind the split was claimed to be the fame of the other person, but the sources claimed that the issues seemed deeper than just being jealous of each other’s popularity.

Neither has JLO spoken of parting ways, nor has Affleck shared anything about the couple’s troubled marriage.

ALSO READ: Jennifer Lopez Hosts Bridgerton-Themed Bash In Hamptons Ahead Of 55th Birthday; Ben Affleck Skips Party