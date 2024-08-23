Ben Affleck Marriage Timeline: Check Out All of Batman Star's Divorces

Ben Affleck has always been in the spotlight, both for his acting career and his high-profile relationships. From his early days in the spotlight to his recent marriage and separation from Jennifer Lopez, Affleck’s love life has been a topic of much interest.

Let’s take a closer look at Ben Affleck’s marriage timeline. This article will also explore his two major divorces and some of the relationships that shaped his personal life.

First marriage: Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner

Ben Affleck got married to Jennifer Garner on June 29, 2005. The two actors met in 2001 while filming the World War II drama Pearl Harbor. At that time, Jennifer Garner was married to Scott Foley. After filming Daredevil again in 2003, Ben and Jennifer confirmed their relationship in October 2004.

Affleck proposed to Garner in April 2005, and they got married two months later. Their wedding took place in a private ceremony on the Turks and Caicos Islands. During their marriage, the couple welcomed three children: Violet Anne Affleck in December 2005, Fin Affleck in January 2009, and Samuel Garner Affleck in February 2012.

Though they seem like a happy family, Ben and Jennifer announced their separation in June 2015. Affleck moved out to a guesthouse on their property in 2017. The couple officially filed for divorce in April 2017, seeking the joint custody of their three kids. Their divorce was finalized in October 2018. During an interview with The New York Times, Ben said, “The biggest regret of my life is this divorce. Shame is really toxic. There is no positive byproduct of shame. It’s just stewing in a toxic, hideous feeling of low self-worth and self-loathing.”

Advertisement

Second marriage: Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez

Ben Affleck’s second marriage was with Jennifer Lopez. Their relationship initially began in the 2000s. They first met in 2001 while filming Gigli. Their relationship quickly became public after they got engaged in November 2022. However, due to various reasons, their wedding was called off in January 2004.

After their split, both of them moved on to other relationships. Ben dated Gwyneth Paltrow, Lindsay Shookus, and Ana de Armas. And, Jennifer was in relationships with Marc Anthony and Alex Rodriguez.

Years later, in April 2021, Ben and Jennifer rekindled their romance. Their relationship quickly became serious, and Ben proposed again in April 2022. They got married in a surprise ceremony in Las Vegas on July 16, 2022. Jennifer Lopez had twins Emme and Max from her previous marriage and Ben became a stepfather to her twins.

But after two years of being married, reports came that their marriage was in trouble. These reports came after Ben had moved out of their shared home. And on August 20, 2024, Jennifer filed for their divorce.

Advertisement

Other high-profile relationships of Ben Affleck

Ben Affleck’s first serious relationship was with Cheyenne Rothman. They met during high school and dated on and off for over seven years. In 1977, their relationship ended.

Then, in the late 1990s, Ben started dating actress Gwyneth Paltrow. They first met at a dinner party and then worked together in Shakespeare in Love. Though they had an intense relationship, they broke up in 2000. Some reports also claim that they rekindled their romance while working on Bounce.

Then, after separating from Jennifer Garner, Ben started dating Lindsay Shookus. Shookus is a producer for Saturday Night Live. Their relationship became public in July 2017. They dated on and off for two years and finally broke up in 2019.

Ben also had brief relationships with Playboy model Shauna Sexton in 2018 and Katie Cherry in 2019 whom he met on a dating app. These were Ben’s flings and nothing was serious between the couple.

Advertisement

Then, in 2020, Ben began dating Ana de Armas, his co-star in the film Deep Water. They made their relationship official on Instagram, but soon after that, they broke up.

ALSO READ: Did Ben Affleck Buy New Mansion After Splitting From Jennifer Lopez? Here’s What We Know