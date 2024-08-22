Riverdale Star Vanessa Morgan Shares Newborn Daughter's Name and Posts Adorable Family Photos; SEE HERE

Vanessa Morgan discloses the name of newborn daughter while enjoying all the baby cuddles.

The name of her newborn daughter, Kaia Autumn Skye, was shared by Riverdale star Vanessa Morgan who gave birth to her baby on Saturday, July 27. This is Morgan’s first child with James Karnik. The actress announced this through Instagram on Wednesday, after alluding to it in a TikTok video on August 1st.

She also mentioned how grateful and happy she is for all the babies’ snuggles over three weeks since their “angel” was born. She took to Instagram to share a bunch of adorable family photos captioning it as: “Been enjoying all the baby snuggles these past 3 weeks with our angel. Beyond Grateful."

Her message included some heartwarming pictures including one with her and Karnik holding their daughter’s little finger. Another picture shows Kaia being carried lovingly by her brother River. Additionally there is an adorable photo showing both Kaia’s and River’s feet while Kaia sits in her brother’s lap.

Vanessa Morgan also has a three-year-old son named River. In one of the photos, Karnik holds Kaia while sitting next to her mother. She sits adorably in a polka dot skirt and lace trimmed top with long sleeves.

The Instagram carousel ends with a beautiful family photo as Kaia sleeps against her father's chest while he kisses Morgan and the camera captures River smiling away from them all. Friends like Skeet Ulrich commented, “Such a beautiful family”, Giacomo Gianniotti wrote, "Congrats to the new member of the happy family", Madison Pettis added, "So precious". However, these were only a few among all those who congratulated the couple.

On July 6, the couple had finally announced through Instagram that Vanessa Morgan was pregnant with a baby girl. The next day, Morgan revealed that they were expecting a daughter in her excited gender reveal.

In her caption, Morgan expressed her love for her partner Karnik and revealed how excited she had been about their growing family. As per People, Mark Consuelos and Kelly Ripa had offered Morgan some invaluable parenting advice while she was getting ready for motherhood with River with ex-husband Michael Kopech. She revealed that Kelly Ripa's tips were meant to help her recover faster after a C-section. Kaia Autumn Skye, born on July 27, is James Karnik and the Riverdale alum's first child together.

