Jennifer Lopez vs. Ben Affleck: Who Is Worth More? Net Worth Explored

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have officially ended their two-year marriage after Lopez shockingly filed for divorce on their second wedding anniversary, Tuesday, August 20, 2024. The court documents list the separation date as April 26, 2024, and reportedly note the absence of a prenuptial agreement regarding their shared wealth.

Much is at stake in the wake of their divorce, as both stars own multi-million-dollar properties and have substantial incomes. The lack of a prenup suggests that all wealth acquired by Bennifer during their marriage will be considered community property.

Meanwhile, JLo has chosen to waive her right to spousal support and has requested that Affleck not be granted the same, as stated in the court documents filed on the musician’s behalf without an attorney this week. This marks the singer’s fourth divorce and Affleck’s second.

As the legal battle unfolds, speculation about Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s substantial net worths has intensified. Let's take a closer look at the former couple's individual net worth.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Jennifer Lopez is valued at $400 million. The 55-year-old star has continued to build her wealth with several projects since marrying Ben Affleck in 2022. Her recent work includes the Netflix sci-fi film Atlas, 2023’s The Mother, and 2022’s Marry Me. She also starred in Shotgun Wedding in 2022.

Earnings from these projects may be considered “community property” by the court due to the absence of a prenup.

Additionally, Lopez self-funded the 2024 documentary This Is Me…Now: A Love Story, valued at $20 million. The documentary chronicles her rekindled romance with Affleck after a 17-year separation since their 2004 breakup. At the same time, the pop star released her ninth studio album, also titled This Is Me…Now, as a follow-up to her 2002 album This Is Me…Then.

Both albums were inspired by her on-again, off-again relationship with Affleck, attracting significant media attention. However, the 2024 album has underperformed compared to its predecessor, peaking at No. 38 on the Billboard Top 200 charts.

Ben Affleck, 52, reportedly has a net worth of $150 million..

Since his marriage to Jennifer Lopez in 2022, the Hollywood star has continued to build his career with multiple projects. Recent works include The Flash, Air, The Instigators, Hypnotic, and Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. He is also set to appear in the sequel to his 2016 thriller, The Accountant, scheduled for release in April 2025, according to Page Six.

Affleck’s earnings extend beyond acting; he has taken on producing duties for projects like 2020’s The Last Thing He Wanted and 2023’s Air

He shares three children with ex-wife Jennifer Garner and has collaborated with Lopez on the upcoming film Unstoppable. Affleck is also involved in production alongside childhood friend and actor Matt Damon through their company, Artists Equity. The pair previously owned Pearl Street Films.

In addition to his film career, Affleck has ventured into the food industry with a multi-million dollar partnership with Dunkin’ Donuts, signed in 2023. He also founded the Eastern Congo Initiative, a non-profit organization focused on grantmaking and advocacy.

