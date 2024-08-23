Jennifer Lopez Seeks to Drop Ben Affleck’s Last Name in Recent Divorce Filing

Hollywood actress Jennifer Lopez confirmed the rumors of trouble brewing in her marriage to actor Ben Affleck when she officially filed for divorce on August 20, 2024, after two years of marriage. While several updates about the news have made headlines in the last two days, one of them is that Lopez now wishes to have her maiden name back.

In court documents obtained by PEOPLE on Thursday, Aug. 22, Lopez requested that her former name, Jennifer Lynn Lopez, be restored. In her filing, Lopez also cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the split and indicated that neither she nor Affleck should be awarded spousal support.

The Atlas actress also requested the separation of their property, including assets and debts, stating, "The exact nature and extent of separate property assets and obligations are unknown to Petitioner at this time." Additionally, her filing mentioned that she and Affleck still need to determine the division of their assets in the divorce.

In a December 2022 cover interview with Vogue, Lopez expressed her pride in becoming Mrs. Affleck and shared her reasoning for legally changing her name. "We're husband and wife. I'm proud of that. I don't see it as a problem," she said at the time. While others had their opinions about her decision, Lopez was confident in her choice, describing herself as a traditional woman who viewed the name change as romantic.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were previously engaged but ended their relationship, only to rekindle it in 2021. By early May 2024, whispers of trouble in their marriage started to circulate, and shortly after, PEOPLE revealed that the couple had been living apart in Los Angeles, facing challenges in their relationship.

Meanwhile, a separate source told the Daily Mail that Lopez feels like she did all she could to save her marriage, but the differences between them seem non-negotiable and challenging. Affleck also reportedly never tried to work on the shortcomings and showed no interest in fixing the crumbling marriage.

