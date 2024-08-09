‘Best Family Pet’: Reese Witherspoon Mourns Loss Of Beloved Pet With Emotional Message

Following the untimely passing of her beloved family dog, Hollywood actor Reese Witherspoon sent Hank a poignant farewell. In a touching Instagram story, the Legally Blonde actor paid homage to the cute chocolate-brown Labrador on Tuesday (August 6).

Owned by Witherspoon and her family, Hank has been a vital member of her family for more than 14 years. On her official Instagram account, the actor has already posted multiple stills of the dog, reliving some of her favorite times and recollections with Hank.

“We will miss your sweet spirit, Hank. Thank you for being the best family pet and pack leader,” read the caption of her Instagram story along with a a pink heart and a dove emoji. Hank appears to be as majestic as ever in the Instagram story photo, which was taken from a welcome mat just outside the front door of the residence.

Ava Phillippe, Witherspoon’s daughter with her ex-husband Ryan Phillippe, has also expressed her grief for Hank on social media. She shared a stunning picture of the chocolate coloured Labrador on her personal Instagram account and captioned it as: “14 ½ years of pure love & constant tail wagging. The job was ‘family pet’ & he excelled at it. Thanks Hanky for reminding us that every day is the best day ever.”

Along with the adorable snapshot, Phillippe shared a picture of herself cuddling up to Hank with her eyes closed on Instagram stories with only a white heart emoji. Witherspoon, an animal enthusiast, frequently shares pictures of her pets on Instagram. Back in May 2020, she appeared to be teaching her pups Hank and Lou the art of self-discipline as she shared a snap of the trio on her yoga mat.

Witherspoon is a proud dog lover and owner of multiple dogs. She has some really cute furry four-legged companions such as Major, a black Labrador, Lou, an American Bulldog, and Minnie Pearl, a French Bulldog. On Instagram, fans frequently see the actor posting photos of herself with all of her cherished dogs. Previously, in 2020, Witherspoon lost one of her pets, Pepper, a French bulldog, and mourned his death on social media.

