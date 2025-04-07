L2 Empuraan UAE Box Office: Mohanlal, Prithviraj Sukumaran’s movie rewrites records; fetches HISTORIC 500K admits
Mohanlal’s L2 Empuraan continues to storm the box office. It became the first ever South Indian movie to cross 500K admits at the UAE box office.
Malayalam cinema’s biggest release, L2 Empuraan, proved to be a super blockbuster at the box office. The movie set many records in almost every box office territory.
L2 Empuraan records HISTORIC 500K admits in the UAE
Directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran and starring Mohanlal in the lead, L2 Empuraan crossed the 500K admissions at the UAE ticket window. The political action drama becomes the first ever South Indian movie to achieve this feat. The movie took around 12 days to record such a huge milestone. It will be interesting to see which upcoming movie can beat it to bag the top spot in this territory.
L2 Empuraan is continuously setting new benchmarks at the box office ever since it hit the cinemas. For the unversed, the Mohanlal starrer has already emerged as the new Industry Hit from the Malayalam cinema by crossing the lifetime box office collection of Manjummel Boys worldwide. It recently became the third highest-grossing South Indian movie in the United Kingdom, surpassing the likes of Leo and Kalki 2898 AD.
It will be interesting to see how many more milestones the movie will reach by the end of its theatrical run.
L2 Empuraan running successfully in cinemas now
L2: Empuraan features an ensemble cast of Mohanlal, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Tovino Thomas, Indrajith Sukumaran, Abhimanyu Singh, and Manju Warrier in the lead.
Written by Murali Gopy and produced by Aashirvad Cinemas and Lyca Productions, the film is currently running successfully in theatres near you. Have you watched the movie yet? Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.
Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.
