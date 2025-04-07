Box Office: Bollywood gears up for a busy April 2025; 4 biggies to watch out for

Since the start of 2025, we have seen Bollywood films breaking records at the box office, while several others have turned out to be loss-making ventures. Some of the biggest Hindi films released in the first quarter of the year include Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava, Salman Khan’s Sikandar, and Akshay Kumar’s Sky Force.

As April begins, it is set to bring with it a wide variety of new and exciting movies for audiences to enjoy. Let’s take a look at four highly anticipated Bollywood biggies to watch out for:

1. Jaat

Jaat marks the comeback of the mass action star Sunny Deol on the big screen almost 2 years after his last blockbuster Gadar 2. It is a Pan-India film directed by Tollywood director Gopichand Malineni and features a huge cast of Sunny Deol, Regina Cassandra, Ramya Krishnan, Randeep Hooda, Vineet Kumar Singh and others in the lead. The film is set to release on 10 April and as per its current hype, Jaat should open at nearly Rs 10 crore Hindi nett.

2. Kesari: Chapter 2

After the war drama Sky Force in January, Akshay Kumar is back with a patriotism filled story once again. Kesari: Chapter 2 is directed by Karan SIngh Tyagi as his debut, starring Akshay Kumar, R. Madhavan and Ananya Panday among the leads. The film is set to release on 18 April and will clash with Sanjay Dutt’s horror-comedy The Bhootnii. As per its current hype, this courtroom drama set during the rule of the British Empire can open at Rs 8 crore Hindi nett.

3. The Bhootnii

The Bhootnii is a horror-comedy film led by Sanjay Dutt playing a ghostbuster on screen. The film is directed by Sidhaant Sachdev, also starring Mouni Roy and Palak Tiwari as the ghosts along with another leading man, Sunny Singh. The film is scheduled to release on 18 April, clashing against Akshay Kumar’s Kesari: Chapter 2. Looking at its current hype, the film can take a Rs 2 crore opening.

4. Ground Zero

Ground Zero features Emraan Hashmi’s big screen comeback 1.5 years after the Salman Khan led Tiger 3. The film features Emraan as a BSF officer and is based around the 2001 terrorist attack on Indian parliament. It is directed by Tejas Prabha Vijay Deoskar. Ground Zero is scheduled for a 25 April release and looking at its current hype, it can take a possible opening of Rs 1 crore as of now.

