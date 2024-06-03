Ava Phillippe Shares A Post Referencing Past Comments About Her Sexuality As Pride Month 2024 Begins

Every year, as Pride Month starts many celebrities and influencers share posts about celebrating the occasion on social media. The month has served to be a great occasion for many famous figures to talk about their sexuality.

This Pride Month, Ava Phillippe took the opportunity to reference past comments about her sexuality. She also fired back at her haters. Read ahead to know about her sassy post.

Ava Phillippe shares a Pride Month post

In 2022, Ava’s sexuality became the topic of discussion for the netizens as a fan had asked her if she was attracted to boys or girls on Instagram. To which the Withspoon’s daughter replied, “I'm attracted to… people! (Gender is whatever).”

Now, on Saturday (June 1), Ava shared a picture of her seemingly wearing a bralette, green pants with silver embellishments. In the photo, Ava appeared to be swinging the rainbow flag, which signified her being an ally to the community.

The Phillippe-Witherspoon’s daughter captioned the post saying, “Once upon a time, some gal on the internet said "gender is whatever" in reference to her own sexuality.”

Ava added that many people took her words out of context, but she herself knew what she was trying to say. She said, "Anyways, this is her posting for the first day of Pride Month 2024."

Ava Phillippe throws shade at her haters

Ava once again took to her Instagram and shared a story posing in front of a beach. She smiled as she clicked the selfie on a sunny day. Ava cheerfully, throwing shade at her haters wrote, “Happy #PrideMonth to: the haters engaging with my content & making me a lil $.” She wittily added, “That’s what I call an ally!”, per People.

As per the outlet, she wished pride month to the, “The block button” and the LGBTQ+ community. Ava added, “Now it’s back to enjoying this beautiful beach…”

Although it's not just Ava from the Phillippe-Whiterspoon family who hit the headlines recently. Her father and actor Ryan Phillippe shared a throwback pic from the 90s which features him and Reese Witherspoon.

Also, the Sweet Home Alabama actress became the talk of the media as she shared an exciting news about a spinoff series of Legally Blonde titled Elle, which will soon be out on Amazon Prime Video. Witherspoon shared this exciting news via social media.

