Reese Witherspoon And Jim Toth's Relationship Timeline; A Journey Of Love And Partnership

Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth had a love-filled decade-long relationship. From their first meeting to their amicable divorce, their relationship was a true partnership. Here is a look at their story.

January 2010: Reese Witherspoon meets Jim Toth at a friend's house

Reese Witherspoon first met Jim Toth at a friend's house in January 2010. In an Elle interview, she described the moment. “This really drunk guy was hitting on me, making such an idiot of himself. Jim came over and said, 'Please excuse my friend.' That’s just kind of who he is, a really good person.” Their relationship blossomed quickly.

February 2010: Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth go on a dinner date

In February 2010, Reese and Jim were spotted on a dinner date in Santa Monica, sparking romance rumors. They were described as very flirtatious at dinner. By March 2010, Jim had attended Reese's birthday party and met her children.

December 2010: Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth announce their engagement

Reese and Jim announced their engagement in December 2010. Reese showed her initial reservations about remarrying following her divorce from Ryan Phillippe. She recalled Jim telling her, “I’m gonna show you every day what a good partner is.”

March 26, 2011: Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth marry in a backyard ceremony

Reese and Jim got married on March 26, 2011, at her ranch in Ojai, California. Ava and Deacon, Reese's children, attended the intimate ceremony, as did close friends. Reese donned a custom Monique Lhuillier gown.

September 27, 2012: Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth welcome a baby boy

Reese and Jim announced their pregnancy in March 2012. Their son, Tennessee James, was born in September 2012. According to Reese's representative, "Both mom and baby are healthy, and the entire family is thrilled."

July 27, 2020: Reese Witherspoon celebrates her 'amazing hubby' Jim Toth as he turns 50

In July 2020, Reese shared an Instagram post to celebrate Jim's 50th birthday. She wrote, “Happy Birthday to my amazing hubby, Jim!! Everything you do, you put in 1,000%!”

March 26, 2021: Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth mark 10 years of marriage

On March 26, 2021, Reese and Jim celebrated their tenth wedding anniversary. Reese posted a wedding photo on Instagram with the caption, “Looking back, I can't believe it has gone so quickly! Here’s to many more days in the sun!”

March 24, 2023: Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth announce their divorce

Just days before their 12th wedding anniversary, Reese and Jim announced their divorce. They issued a joint statement on Instagram, writing, “It is with a great deal of care and consideration that we have made the difficult decision to divorce.”

April 1, 2023: Reese Witherspoon officially files for divorce from Jim Toth

Reese filed for divorce on April 1, 2023, claiming irreconcilable differences. The couple had a prenuptial agreement in place and agreed on joint custody of their son. According to PEOPLE, Reese was disappointed and upset but remained focused on her children and work.

August 2, 2023: Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth reach a divorce settlement

By August 2, 2023, Reese and Jim had finalized their divorce and established a parenting plan. Despite their separation, Reese had no regrets about her decision. She told PEOPLE that her divorce was difficult but necessary.

