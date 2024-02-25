Best Moments Of SAG Awards 2024: From Barbra Streisand's Lifetime Achievement Win To Devil Wears Prada Reunion

The 2024 SAG Awards came to a close on Saturday, February 24th, hosted at the Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall. The event saw Oppenheimer emerging victorious, while Barbie faced disappointment once again, and The Bear took the lead in the television category. However, beyond giving us winners and losers, the 30th Screen Actors Guild Awards also gave us heartfelt acceptance speeches, memorable reunions, and a myriad of quirky and wild moments. So, without any further delay, let's delve into the standout moments from the 2024 SAG Awards.

5. Nostalgic The Devil Wears Prada Reunion

Legendary Meryl Streep took center stage at the SAG Awards to present the Best Male Actor in a Comedy Series Award. She was also joined on stage by her two minions, Emily Blunt and Anne Hathaway, from the iconic film, the Devil Wears Prada.

As Streep proceeded to open the envelope to announce the winner for the aforementioned category, she said, “It's an age-old question — where does the character end and the actor begin?” Emily Blunt was quick to connect it to Streep’s character in the film. “As we've just seen, Meryl and [her Devil Wears Prada character Miranda Priestly] are sort of like twins.”

Hathway, who wore a gorgeous cerulean blue dress for the occasion too jumped at the opportunity saying, “No, no, that wasn't a question.”

4. Billie Eilish signs Melissa McCarthy’s forehead

As Billie Eilish and Melissa McCarthy took the stage to present an award together, the latter begged the What Was I Made For singer to sign her face, and Eilish, being Eilish, showed no hesitation to oblige. She grabbed the sharpie and covered McCarthy’s mouth to make her stop talking and signed her forehead. She [Billie Eilish] did not even flinch.

5. Tipsy Pedro Pascal was at his best at the 2024 SAG Awards

“This is wrong for so many reasons," Pedro told the audience as he began his acceptance speech for Male Actor in a Drama Series award.

He went on to confess, “I'm a little drunk. I thought I could get drunk…I’m making a fool of myself, but thank you so much for this!”

Pascal continued, “I've been in the union since 1999, so this is an incredible fu—ing honor. To the nominees, all of you, I can't remember any of your names right now.”

2. Anne Hathaway sheds tears over Barbra Streisand’s Lifetime Achievement Award

As the screen and music legend took the stage to accept the 2024 SAG Lifetime Achievement Award, she said in her acceptance speech, “I wanted to be in the movies even though I knew I didn't look like any of the other women on the screen…and somehow someway, it all came true.”

We get it now, Anne Hathaway, we would've cried too if we heard that in person.

Streisand, 81, is best known for The Way We Were (1973), A Star is Born (1976), The Mirror Has Two Faces (1996), and more.

1. Cillian Murphy reveals who coined Oppenhomies

Crediting Olivia Thirlby for coining the term Oppenhomies, Cillian Murphy said, “Just an FYI on that exquisite moniker Oppenhomies, that was actually invented by the great Olivia Thirlby.”

The Oppenheimer star who bagged the Best Male Actor in a Leading Role Award tonight continued, “So, Olivia, I think you should immediately trademark that and start merching the sh– out of it because someone else will.”