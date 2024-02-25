Devil Wears Prada Cast Reunites Onstage At SAG Awards 2024, Sends Internet Into A Frenzy

At the 2024 Screen Actors Guild Awards, stars from The Devil Wears Prada - Anne Hathaway, Meryl Streep, and Emily Blunt - reunited to present an award. Blunt was also up for a prize for her role in a movie called Oppenheimer.

The Devil Wears Prada cast reunite at Screen Actors Guild Awards

Onstage, Streep joked about forgetting her glasses and the envelope with the winner's name, with Hathaway and Blunt appearing to give them to her, reminiscent of their roles as assistants to Miranda Priestly, played by Streep, in The Devil Wears Prada. Emily Blunt said, “Meryl and Miranda Priestly are sort of like twins,” to which Streep disagreed.

Hathaway quoted Miranda's icy line, “No no. That wasn’t a question,” to which Blunt replied, “By all means move at a glacial pace.”

Here's how fans reacted on social media about the reunion,

This reunion was a big deal, especially since Hathaway and Blunt had already reunited last year for a chat series. Blunt mentioned to Hathaway, “I was so green coming into that situation, and you were like the warmest embrace. Even though you were a colossal movie star at that time, you treated me like a complete equal. You are one of the people I’ve known the longest. We’ve known each other for 18 years.”

Advertisement

The actress continued, “We just had a joy bomb of a time on that movie. I don’t know if any of us knew it was going to become what it did. It’s quoted to me every week. It will be the movie that changed my life.” They reminisced about their time on The Devil Wears Prada, with Blunt saying it changed her life.

Though fans have hoped for a sequel to The Devil Wears Prada, Hathaway expressed, “I don’t know if there can be, I just think that movie was in a different era. Now, everything has gone so digital and that movie centered around the concept of producing a physical thing. It’s just very different now.”

Hathaway continued, “It is tempting to think about Andy (Anne Hathaway) and Emily (Emily Blunt) needing to get Miranda (Meryl Streep) her coffee and she’s somewhere in Europe, and then along the way they pick up Stanley Tucci in Italy, who’s at a restaurant. It’s tempting, but I don’t think it’s going to happen. They could relaunch it, find some new people, and do it.”

However, there's excitement about the movie being adapted into a musical, with Vanessa Williams set to play Miranda Priestly on stage, and Elton John creating the music.

ALSO READ: Breaking Bad Cast Had An Iconic Reunion At The 2024 SAG Awards; Here's How They Engaged In A Playful Banter Onstage