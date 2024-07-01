BET Awards 2024: Ice Spice Delivers Electrifying Live Performances Of Think You The S*** (Fart) And Phat B*tt

If there was one word to describe Ice Spice, it would be 'star' as the rapper is a package of talent and entertainment! Once again, like always, Ice Spice delivered a killer performance at the 2024 BET Awards on June 30, 2024, in L.A. Donning the stage in a stunning white lacy-sleeved two-piece outfit complete with furry white boots — and, of course, her signature red curls — the rapper started off her performance with her most recent song from the upcoming album, 'Phat B*tt', as well as tracks from her debut album, Y2K.

Completing her performance, Ice Spice transitioned into the popular track Think You The S*** (Fart). The star finished her performance with a groovy and sensual dance number, accompanied by an explosion of fire, lights, and all the elements that are larger than life as the crowd went crazy.

More about Ice Spice and her upcoming music

Ice Spice is also nominated for three awards at the ceremony this year, following her debut at the BET Awards in 2023 and she took home the award for best female hip hop artist, best collaboration, and video of the year for Barbie World with Nicki Minaj and Aqua.

The rapper hinted at Y2K back in November when she shared snaps of herself on Instagram flaunting a lower back tattoo. Ice Spice also revealed the album’s cover artwork, confirming it was shot by legendary photographer David LaChapelle. Ice Spice has been high on success since last year following her several award wins, song releases, and much more.

Ice Spice also announced details about her world tour

In addition to the new album announcement and electrifying performance, she also announced details about her world tour that kicks off Thursday, July 4 in Roskilde, Denmark. This will be her first global big-scale tour and she will be joined by longtime producer RIOTUSA and fellow Bronx rapper/special guest Cash Cobain on North American dates.

A lot of fun and excitement awaits her fans as Ice Spice will also hop in through Europe and the UK before stopping in U.S. cities like Washington, Philadelphia, Chicago, Los Angeles, Miami, and New York City.