BET Awards 2024: Shaboozey Performs Special Rendition Of His Hit Track A Bar Song (Tipsy); Watch

Shaboozey, known for his tremendous talent spilling into country tracks, had everyone enjoying the event, while they were present for the BET Awards 2024. The country star delivered a mind-blowing live performance of one of his most loved tracks A Bar Song (Tipsy).

Shaboozey at the BET Awards 2024

Taking over the minds of all the attendees at the BET Awards 2024, Shaboozey took to the stage delivering a live and jaw-dropping performance. The country artist was seen performing his track A Bar Song (Tipsy), at the prestigious event.

While the act by the Sticks and Stones singer happened to be one performance that will be remembered for a really long time, Shaboozey also had a big surprise in mind.

The 29-year-old singer, welcomed well-acclaimed rapper J-Kwon on stage during his act. J-Kwon is the same artist whose 2004 track Tipsy is interpolated in the same country single that Shaboozey performed on the stage of BET Awards 2024.

Together the two artists delivered a special remix of their songs, having the audience watching them filled with amazement and being all hyped up.

Shaboozey about his year so far

Shaboozey has been on top of the music industry as he has been continually dropping big news, marking his achievements. One of the biggest ones amongst his other massive accomplishments this year happened to be his contribution to Beyonce’s few recently released tracks.

Speaking about all that he is thankful for, the Why Can’t Love Be the Reason artist opened up as he walked on the BET Awards carpet.

“Man, it’s a dream come true,” Shaboozey stated.

He further added that a few years back he was someone amongst the audience, watching artists perform on stage. However, now that he is amongst the ones to be on the big platform, the Sick As Hell singer mentioned he feels “surreal.”

Talking about Black country artists the Why Can't Cowboys Cry? singer further stated that the genre is a part of “America’s music.” While the music speaks of many stories of different people, one should not miss out on the “Black stories,” he stated.

Shaboozey released his third studio album called, Where I’ve Been, Isn’t Where I’m Going, about which he mentioned that noticing his efforts “actually working, it’s unreal.”

