2024 BET Awards: Megan Thee Stallion Opens Awards Night With Show-Stopping Performance; WATCH

Megan Thee Stallion justified her Hot Girl title when she took the 2024 BET Awards stage on Sunday, June 30, to open the event night! The 29-year-old Grammy winner kicked off the night’s festivities with a performance that reminded everyone why she is one of the best in the current hip-hop scene.

Emerging from a giant egg, Megan launched into her viral hit, Hiss. She was then joined by a bevy of dancers as she performed BOA and Where Them Girls At? from her recently released self-titled album.

Megan’s electric performance at the 24th BET Awards stage came two days after the artist released her third studio album

Released on June 28, 2023, Thee Stallion's Megan featured 18 tracks, including the previously released singles Cobra, Hiss, and BOA. Last September, Megan talked to ET about what inspired her new album and got her into the right mindset to release new music.

“I feel like I'm in such a fresh space. Everything about me is new,” the Houston-raised rapper said at the time. “My attitude, my vibe. I feel like I'm starting a new chapter in my life. I think I've just gone through so much and I'm at a point where I don't care about a lot of stuff. I'm just so comfortable with myself. I'm like, ‘OK, at this point, girl, what's the worst thing that can happen?’ I’m just into taking risks right now,” she added.

Megan’s latest studio album features collaborations with Kyle Richh, Yuki Chiba, GloRilla, UGK, Victoria Monét, Big K.R.I.T., and Buddah Bless.

The singer is currently on the 2024 Hot Girl Summer tour alongside GloRilla, whose performance she supported later in the BET Awards night when the duo performed their collaborative effort Wanna Be.

Megan Thee Stallion is also nominated at the 2024 BET Awards

Megan, 29, is nominated for four BET Awards this year: Video of the Year, Best Collaboration, Best Female Hip Hop Artist, and the BET HER Award.

At this year’s ceremony, Taraji P. Henson returned for her third hosting gig. She previously served as emcee in 2021 and 2022. After the BET Awards, Megan will launch the European leg of her Hot Girl Summer tour in the UK.

The 2024 BET Awards were broadcast live from the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on the BET channel, beginning at 8 p.m. ET on Sunday.