BET Awards 2024: SZA Wins Best Female R&B Pop Artist Over Beyonce, Doja Cat, And Others

SZA’s accolades and awards list keep on getting longer as she soars higher on the professional front. During this year’s BET Awards, she won the artist Best Female R&B/Pop Artist. Read ahead to learn more.

SZA adds another win to her discography

This year SZA won Best Female R&B/Pop Artist defeating Beyoncé, Coco Jones, Doja Cat, H.E.R., Muni Long, Tyla, and Victoria Monét. As per Billboard, she won this award second year in a row.

This year, the Broken Clocks songstress was absent during the event, and many of her fans missed her acceptance speech for this recognition. Apart from this, the hitmaker was also nominated for Best Collaboration, Video Of The Year, and BET Her.

The songstress’ track, Saturn released in February 2024, is making rounds online. After the song was out, it was widely appreciated for its lyrics and catchy beats. The vocalist was nominated in the BET Her category for the aforementioned track.

More about the BET Awards

This year’s BET was very interesting in terms of the winners who earned the awards and all the performances that took place during the ceremony.

At the event, Usher was honored with a lifetime achievement award. He also earned Male R&B/Pop Artist awards. The singer’s recognition comes after his notable career trajectory and his contribution to the music industry.

Apart from that, Killer Mike hit the headlines for his win and the moving speech he delivered on stage. The rapper expressed that he was humbled to have achieved this recognition. Mike said that he was thankful to the black community for honoring him.

The rapper continued, “I was put in handcuffs and I was marched out of this building, but I want to tell you look at God ’cause I'm back, baby, I'm back and I'm winning.”

According to XXL, he was arrested during this year’s Grammy Awards which prevented him from accepting his win for Best Rap Album. He also won two more categories, Best Rap Song and Best Rap Performance at the Grammys 2024.

