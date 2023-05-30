Beyonce heaps praises on daughter Blue Ivy as she performs at Renaissance World Tour: You bring us so much joy

Beyonce is showering love on her eldest daughter Blue Ivy after the latter performed at the pop titan’s Renaissance World Tour recently. The 11-year-old Grammy-award winner debuted on the Renaissance stage in Paris on Friday. The mother-and-daughter duo performed in front of 70, 000 people. And now, Beyonce took to her Instagram space to heap praises on her daughter’s performance. Read on to find out what she had to say.

Beyonce’s tribute to daughter Blue Ivy

In the video shared by Beyonce on her Instagram space yesterday, we can see some slow-motion clips of the Crazy in Love singer and her daughter performing on the stage in Paris. Blue Ivy is seen dressed in a shimmering and embellished grey outfit. She exuded joy and confidence as she danced on stage with the other dancers.

Sharing this video, Beyonce also penned a sweet note for her ‘sweet angel’ in the caption. “My beautiful first born (folded hands emoji) I’m so proud and thankful to be your mama. You bring us so much joy, my sweet angel,” she wrote.

Beyonce’s Instagram post

Fans react to Beyonce’s post for her daughter Blue Ivy

As soon as Beyonce shared the video, fans and followers of the artist took to the comments section of the post to shower both performers with love and praises. One fan wrote, “Made sure baby girl was cover up well…. A woman and mother of moral (slew of emojis)” Another fan’s comment read, “Truly an icon (bomb emoji)”. A third fan commented, “Beautiful, she would be a great model (slew of emojis).” Yet another follower commented, “So what are we calling ourselves…. The Ivy League??? We’re ready for Blue’s world domination.” Someone else wrote, “Blue ivy Renaissance tour is really happening. Jay and Beyonce are great parents. I like that homeboy. Keep riding.”

