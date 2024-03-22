Beyoncé to be Honored With the Innovator Award at 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards 2024; Deets Here

Ludacris will be hosting this year’s iHeartRadio Music Awards on 1st April, 2024. Ahead of the gala event the rapper is super excited as he said, “I’m looking forward to hosting the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards and sharing the stage with some of the best in music. It will be an amazing night celebrating fan-favorite artists with special performances that fans won’t want to miss.” The list of performers and nominees for this year was also announced.

Beyoncé is set to be honored with the Innovator Award

iHeartMusic Awards decided to honor Beyoncé for her immense influence in pop-culture and music through the Innovator Award. It will also honor the many creative risks the icon has taken over the course of her career and how she became the only person to win the Grammy Awards 32 times. The press release also mentioned that this award is to recognize Beyoncé’s ability to “successfully transform (her) music.”

Beyoncé will receive this award just two days after her ninth studio album Act II: Cowboy Carter comes out on 29th March. The singer announced the release of her album during a commercial at this year’s Super Bowl. She also shared two singles from her upcoming album, Texas Hold’Em and 16 Carriages after the commercial. Texas Hold’Em went on to become the No. 1 on The Hot Country Songs Chart which made Beyoncé the first Black female artist to achieve this feat.

Advertisement

Other details about this year’s iHeartRadio Music Awards

Ludacris is all geared up to host this year’s iHearRadio Music Awards and it was also announced that the musical icon Cher will be receiving the iHeart Icon Award for her “unparalleled contributions to music and pop culture for over seven decades.”

The performers at this year's award show are going to be Justin Timberlake , Green Day, TLC, Tate McRae, Jelly Roll, and Lainey Wilson. Taylor Swift is nominated in nine categories, making her the artist to have the most nominations at this year’s iHeartRadio Music Awards. 21 Savage, SZA, and Jelly Roll all have eight nominations each.

There are many categories in the award show this year with five being added in 2024 including K-pop song of the year, K-pop artist of the year, pop song of the year, and more. The voting for a select few categories such as TikTok Bop of the Year, best lyrics, best music video, and best fan army, has already begun and will last till 25th March, 11:59 p.m.

ALSO READ: 'A Result Of Challenging Myself': Beyoncé Opens Up Stepping Into Country Genre With Cowboy Carter Despite Not Feeling 'Welcomed'