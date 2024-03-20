'The Desire To Keep Cinemas Alive': Nicole Kidman Reflects On Viral AMC Ad; Shares Wish To Recreate Commercial With Drag Queen

Nicole Kidman is not unaware of how iconic her enduringly viral 2021 ad for AMC Theaters has ended up becoming.

For context, the Oscar winner starred in an infamous 2021 ad for the largest theater chain in the US, in which she spoke about the joy of watching movies in cinemas. The ad, coming out post-pandemic, became more significant after being deemed as an effort to save the theaters from extinction.

In a recent interview with Elle magazine, the Aquaman actress echoed similar sentiments herself.

“It was just a desire to keep cinemas alive,” Kidman told Elle of her decision to star in a commercial.

Nicole Kidman reveals why she starred in an ad for AMC — discusses future plans

Telling Elle why she hopped on the opportunity to star in the aforementioned AMC ad, Kidman said, “I've had the best experiences in cinema. I'd pretend I was going to school; I'd forge a note and I’d go and sit in a movie theater. That's a safe haven for me, so the idea of those not existing — that's just not part of the equation in my lifetime.”

She continued, “If that's what it takes, I'll do whatever it takes. We have to have some more ideas for the next one.”

Speaking of future plans, here’s what Kidman has in her mind.

Recorded commercials aside, she wants to act out the ad live, if possible, with the help of a drag queen.

Read more on Nicole Kidman’s wild plans for the viral AMC ad below!

Nicole Kidman wishes to perform the AMC ad live, if possible with a Drag Queen

“My dream will be to be onstage doing it with a drag queen,” she told Elle.

“I’ve got to be able to do that at some point.”

Elsewhere in the interview published Tuesday, the Being the Ricardos actress recalled filming the commercial while shooting for the said movie.

For the 60-second gig, Kidman reportedly recruited the feature film's cinematographer Jeff Cronenweth, and Oscar-winning writer Billy Ray. The result? The ad became a cultural phenomenon, spawning even an SNL parody.

Moreover, AMC Entertainment Chief Adam Aron has confirmed that more Kidman-fronted ads will debut in AMC Theaters in March 2024.

