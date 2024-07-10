10 Movies To Watch If You Like Nicole Kidman And Zac Efron's A Family Affair

Feeling sad, happy, or sappy? Nothing cures a buzzkill mood like a beautiful rom-com with a simple plotline and plenty of romantic elements. Recently released on Netflix, A Family Affair stars Zac Efron, Nicole Kidman, and Joey King, bringing back the charm of rom-coms that end with a happily ever after.

The storyline revolves around a movie star who falls for his assistant’s mother. Navigating their feelings through various obstacles forms the heart of the narrative. If you enjoy chaotic love stories blooming into successful ones, this movie is for you. So, without further ado, let’s dive into the recommendation.

The Idea of You (2024)

The Idea of You kind of follows a similar storyline where a young star, Hayes (Nicholas Galitzine), falls in love with an older artist and art curator, Solene (Anne Hathaway). The narrative explores forbidden love as the lead characters navigate hurdles and face the public’s wrath, ultimately leading them to part ways, only to return to each other. This old-school romance delves into a modern theme and is adapted from a novel of the same name.

Watch it on Amazon Prime Video.

Crazy Rich Asians (2018)

The movie showed intricate details about Asian family cultures against the backdrop of picturesque Hollywood and other locations. The storyline revolves around Rachel Chu (Constance Wu) who must win her fiance’s family’s love and trust before their wedding. The journey to success and the humorous and heartwarming events that unfold make for a delightful watch. Alongside Constance Wu, the film features Awkwafina, Ken Jeong, and other talented actors.

Advertisement

Stream it on Netflix and Amazon Prime Video.

Mother of the Bride (2024)

Mother of the Bride is another rom-com centered around families and is just as binge-worthy as A Family Affair. The story follows Lana (Brooke Shields) who attends her daughter’s wedding to offer encouragement and support, only to find out that her son-in-law’s father was her ex-boyfriend from college. Lana’s journey unfolds as she showcases what her boyfriend missed out on in the past. The chaotic rom-com is filled with plenty of laugh-out-loud moments.

It is available on Netflix.

Hit Man (2023)

Hit Man follows Gary Johnson (Glen Powell), a pretentious professional killer who also works for the police and teaches at a college. During one of his assignments, he meets a desperate woman who wants to get rid of her abusive husband. However, in the process of helping her, Gary finds himself falling in love. This situation quickly complicates itself, leading to a series of humorous developments. Look out for both solid comedic moments and sensually charged romantic scenes in this film.

Advertisement

Stream it on Netflix.

Set It Up (2018)

Starring Glen Powell and Zoey Deutch, Set It Up strikes the perfect balance in the rom-com genre, exploring old-school romance. While setting up their single workaholic bosses to enjoy some free time, assistants Charlie and Harper fall in love with each other in the process. The four charming characters and their dynamics keep the movie lighthearted, funny, and deeply romantic, likely to tug at your heartstrings.

Enjoy the movie on Netflix.

Anyone But You (2023)

Glen Powell stars alongside Sydney Sweeney in another romantic comedy where the two fall in love in the most distracted and dysfunctional manner. The sizzling chemistry between Glen and Sydney makes the movie even more engaging.

Watch it on Netflix.

No Hard Feelings (2023)

No Hard Feelings, starring Jennifer Lawrence, is another love story with a vast age gap between the two leads. Maddy (JLaw) is on the verge of losing everything when the parents of an introverted son, Percy Becker, hire her to become his girlfriend. Percy isn’t an easy teenager to persuade and seduce, but in the pretentious act, their friendship evolves like no other. As the film touches on soft spots and modern themes, it revolves around a storyline similar to A Family Affair.

Advertisement

It is available on Netflix.

America’s Sweethearts (2001)

Like A Family Affair, this movie revolves around an awkward, self-conscious girl, Kiki (Julia Roberts), who is the personal assistant to a beautiful megastar, Gwen (Catherine Zeta-Jones), helping her and her estranged husband Eddie (John Cusack) make it through one last public appearance. However, she finds that her job is about to get even harder when her and Eddie's relationship takes a romantic turn.

Watch it on Prime Video and Apple TV.

Why Him? (2016)

Starring Bryan Cranston as Ned Fleming, Why Him? follows a father who is shocked when his daughter falls in love with Laird, a free-spirited man. The twist? Laird is actually a multi-millionaire, adding a surprising dynamic to the story.

Watch this fun and entertaining movie on Prime Video and Disney+

Something’s Gotta Give (2003)

One of the earliest movies to explore a romance with an age difference, Something's Gotta Give stars Jack Nicholson and Diane Keaton. The story revolves around two people from different worlds and personalities, leading to chaotic and fun situations, similar to 'A Family Affair.

Stream it on Netflix and Apple TV.

Well, if you have or haven’t watched A Family Affair, these are a few coming-out-of-age rom-com movies for you to binge-watch.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: 'Thought We Were Gonna Die': When Jennifer Lawrence Revisited Most Terrifying Moment Of Her Life