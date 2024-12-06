Billy Eichner Recalls Travis Kelce Confidently Greeting Him By The Wrong Name; Here's Why the Comedian Didn't Correct Him

Travis Kelce recognized Billy Eichner at Madonna’s New Year’s Eve Party but hilariously addressed him as Jimmy with “confidence” in front of the entire crowd. On December 5 the comedian appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! and recalled being singled out at the event.

The Billy on the Street host recalled entering the star-studded party and spotting the NFL star and his girlfriend Taylor Swift “standing in the center of the.” Later in the evening, he felt a “strong” masculine pat on his shoulder and turned around to find the 6 foot 3 inches sportsman behind him.

“In a very loud booming voice in a house full of the most famous people in the world, Travis Kelce looks at me and says, ‘Jimmy on the Motherf–king’ Street,’ I love you, man,” Eichner added. The comedian noted that Kelce was “beaming” and happy to meet him despite saying the name wrong so he let it slide.

“He said it with such confidence that I could not bring myself to correct him,” Eichner admitted. He further revealed that the “lovely” Kansas City Chiefs tight end bumped into him multiple times at the party.

Kelce was a renowned Cheifs player but his popularity peaked after he started dating the Cruel Summer hitmaker. Ever since they made their relationship public in September 2023, they have been each other’s biggest cheerleaders — Swift attended several Cheifs matches and Kelce has been spotted on numerous Eras Tour concerts.

In a January episode of the New Heights podcast hosted by Kelce and his older brother Jason, the former gushed about spending New Year's Eve with the pop star. He told the listeners that the evening which took place after his team’s win against the Cincinnati Bengals, was “cool” and “fun.”

The couple reportedly spent Thanksgiving together, as reported by Page Six. “They knew it would take some coordination, but they’re so grateful they were able to pull it off,” the insider source claimed about the “really important” gathering.