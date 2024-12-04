‘Tayvoodoo’: Travis Kelce And Jason Kelce Involve In Fun Banter Over Taylor Swift’s Voodoo Powers; Details Inside

Jason Kelce teased his brother, Travis Kelce, over the name of Taylor Swift, who is often seen cheering for her boyfriend from the stands. The brothers were alluded to by the pop star's Voodoo effect while discussing the game aspects during the Philadelphia Eagles’ podcast.

In conversation with his brother, Kelce pointed out that an angel is usually spotted in the stands to cheer for the players of the Kansas City Chiefs.

In order to indulge in some fun banter with his brother, Jason shared that he is a fan of Space Flick, to which the younger brother points out that he would like any film about Major League Baseball.

The younger Kelce said, “‘Rookie of the Year,’ ‘Angels in the Outfield’ — I’d love to f–king feel what it’s like.” The other Kelce went on to add, “I feel like you guys are the ‘Angels in the Outfield.'... There’s some unknown, like...”

Adding further, the boyfriend to the pop star stated, “Here he goes with this Tayvoodoo s–t. This dude is such a d-khead.”

Taylor Swift has had a great relationship with Travis Kelce’s family, including his brother and his three kids. Moreover, Kelce’s parents too have been extremely supportive of the Grammy-winning singer.

The Kansas City Chiefs star’s father, Ed Kelce, was seen enjoying Swift’s Eras Tour concert in Toronto.

Previously, Kelce too was spotted enjoying the Eras Tour with Swift’s mother, Andrea Swift, while the Bad Blood singer was performing up on the stage.

Travis and Swift have been in a relationship since July 2023, and the duo have often been spotted supporting each other, either at the Blank Space singer’s Eras Tour or the athlete’s NFL game.

The fans of the Hollywood couple noted that the Kansas City Chiefs team has never lost a game whenever Swift showed her support. Taylor Swift is set to perform her last Eras Tour concert on December 8 in Vancouver.

