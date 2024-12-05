Is Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce’s Relationship Getting Stronger? Sources Claim It’s ‘Obvious’ The Tight End Is In Love

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s romance is reportedly getting serious! Despite their respective jam-packed schedules, the Down Bad hitmaker and the Kansas City Chiefs’ tight end are set to spend some quality time together this festive season.

The popular couple will enjoy some downtime after Swift wraps up her Eras Tour in Vancouver on December 8, according to People magazine. An insider source informed the outlet that things are getting “serious” between the two. “He makes her very happy. They are great together,” the source said. “Travis is a great guy. He’s a very real person, kind, and a gentleman. It’s obvious that he loves Taylor,” the insider added.

Swift and Kelce have been serving major ‘couple goals’ since they went public with their relationship in the fall of 2023. They have been spotted supporting each other on numerous occasions. The Maroon singer has attended many Chiefs games and cheered for her boyfriend from the VIP stands every time he made a touchdown. Similarly, the NFL star has been the loudest cheerleader at her Eras Tour concerts.

At one of her London shows, Swift surprised fans by bringing the Chiefs’ tight end on stage as part of her skit during the Tortured Poets Department segment of the concert.

He was one of the many extras who helped dress her up during the transition skit that takes place in her I Can Do It With a Broken Heart performance. The surprise sent fans into a frenzy at the time.

Although they rarely talk about their personal lives, they have nothing but praise for each other whenever they do. While receiving her Grammy for Best Music Video for her song Fortnight, the Anti-Hero singer also thanked Kelce for being her loudest cheerleader.

Advertisement

“I would always just hear someone cheering, like, ‘Whoo!’ from across the studio — that one person was my boyfriend, Travis,” she said at the time. “Everything this man touches turns to happiness, fun, and magic,” Swift added.

In a recent episode of the New Heights podcast, hosted by Travis and his brother Jason Kelce, Travis revealed his favorite Taylor Swift songs. “I’ll throw a few new ones out there. Death By a Thousand Cuts is one that I’ve learned to absolutely love,” he said.

His brother, former Philadelphia Eagles player Jason Kelce, chimed in, saying I Can Do It With a Broken Heart is his go-to song by the pop star.