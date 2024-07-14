Blake Lively Teases Husband Ryan Reynolds; Says, 'Stop Missing Me' As He's On Deadpool & Wolverine Press Tour

Blake Lively recently teased her husband, Ryan Reynolds, who is on a press tour for his latest superhero film, Deadpool & Wolverine, with his co-star Hugh Jackman. Reynolds previously shared an adorable picture with his wife, Lively, after which The Town movie actress re-posted that image on social media and playfully mocked the actor, telling him to 'stop missing' her. Read on further to know more details!

Blake Lively teases Ryan Reynolds as he's on Deadpool & Wolverine press tour

Blake Lively never misses a chance to tease or express affection for her husband, Ryan Reynolds, on social media. For the past few days, Lively has been constantly teasing Reynolds as he is on his Deadpool & Wolverine press tour. The actress recently took to Instagram, re-shared an image her husband had posted of them on social media, and poked fun at the actor.

She wrote beneath the photo, "Stop missing me on your press tour. Get out there and hustle boy," before clarifying that it is "girl code for don't ever stop missing me for a second." Earlier this month, Blake Lively joked on Instagram that her husband was trying to get her "pregnant again" while he was in London on his press tour on July 11.

She posted a video of Reynolds, in which he was holding a pup, who plays Dogpool in his upcoming Marvel movie. “Put the dog that you find adorable in spite of societal k9 expectations away and take off the damn teal suit! Rude," she wrote alongside the clip.



Blake Lively reveals the rule she and Ryan Reynolds made early in their marriage

In February of this year, Blake Lively revealed on Substack show Further Ado that she and her husband, Ryan Reynolds, had made one rule early in their marriage. She shared, per E! News, that she and Reynolds decided "not to work at the same time."

The actress mentioned they made this rule so that they could always "prioritize their personal life." However, Lively admitted that sticking to this is challenging and requires a lot of effort.

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds have been together for over a decade. The couple met on the set of their 2010 film Green Lantern, and two years later, they tied the knot on September 9, 2012, in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina. The couple shares four kids: James, Betty, and Inez. They welcomed their fourth kid in February 2023.

