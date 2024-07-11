Blake Lively Embraces Being Called A Crown Straightener As The Ultimate Compliment; DEETS

The beautiful Blake Lively is on cloud nine! Wonder why? Well, it's because of an impactful compliment. On July 10, the actress shared a carousel of behind-the-scenes photographs of herself at the screening of her upcoming movie It Ends with Us.

In the photos, Lively was seen helping co-star Isabela Ferrer with her outfit, as well as the book's author, Colleen Hoover—and she had some touching words to say about how much it means to her to help other women.

“I got maybe the best compliment of my life after this weekend. Someone on social media called me a ‘crown straightener,’” Lively’s caption read as she adjusted Hoover’s pink dress in a bathroom. She added that the phrase 'a woman going around straightening all the women’s crowns around her' meant so much to her because it acknowledges those unseen acts that uplift everyone.

Blake Lively's recent post is all about similar female energy and empowerment

In the next picture, Lively sat on the floor as she straightened out Ferrer’s jeans before fixing Hoover’s hair in the third and fourth slides. Lively was then pictured having her makeup brushed up, followed by a snap of her hugging husband Ryan Reynolds’ mother, Tammy Reynolds.

“I am surrounded by crown straighteners. This weekend alone was packed with that empowering female energy,” she added towards the end of her long and meaningful caption that screamed out girlhood and women empowerment to its literal meaning.

That's not all! The post then had a photo of Lively walking alongside staff at Sony Pictures, as well as a black-and-white photo of her sitting inside a theater. She then thanked her best friend, her mother-in-law, and a few other girlfriends.

The fun photo dump then ended with Hoover, and fellow author Tarryn Fisher before concluding with a snap of her, Ferrer, and Hoover’s shoes.

More on Blake Lively's film, It Ends with Us

It Ends with Us follows Lively’s role as Lily Bloom as she moves to a new city after her college graduation for a fresh start and falls in love with a man called Ryle Kincaid (played by Justin Baldoni). However, a twist occurs when her old high school flame arrives back into her life. Directed by Justin Baldoni and written by Christy Hall, it is based on the 2016 novel of the same name by Colleen Hoover.

The film was initially scheduled for February 9, 2024, and later June 21, 2024, but it is now set to be released in theaters on August 9 after various delays. Other members of the cast for this film include Brandon Sklenar, who plays Atlas Corrigan, Jenny Slate, and Hasan Minhaj.

