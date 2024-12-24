Blake Lively vs Justin Baldoni: Did Co-Host Of The Latter’s Podcast The Man Enough Quit?

Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively’s names have dominated everyone’s social media feeds, mostly because the actress filed a legal complaint against the Five Feet Apart director. Now, his name grabbed more headlines, because the co-host of The Man Enough podcast, Liz Plank, has quit their podcast.

On Monday, December 23, Plank shared the announcement about her departure from the podcast, which mostly focused on discussions around masculinity, on social media.

Pank, who is an author and journalist, shared a statement that read, “I’m writing to you today to let you know that I have had my representatives inform Wayfarer that I will no longer be co-hosting The Man Enough podcast.”

She added. “Thank you for trusting me with your hearts and stories, for holding space for mine, and for making this show what it was. I will miss you, the listeners, so much. I love what this community created together with every fiber of my being, and that’s because of you.”

To give you a little background about her, Pank, who is a Montreal native, also worked for Mic, NBC, and Vox Media. In 2019, she published a book titled For the Love of Men: From Toxic to a More Mindful Masculinity. Two years later, she, along with Baldoni and Wayfarer Studio’s president, Jamey Heath, launched The Man Enough podcast, per The Hollywood Reporter.

Advertisement

The reports and the discussions about the alleged feud between the Jane the Virgin star and the Age of Adeline actress have been making rounds on the internet since the time they were promoting the It Ends With Us film and even after the release of the film.

For the unversed, Baldoni has directed and starred in the movie alongside Lively, Jenny Slate, Brandon Skelnar, Isabela Ferrer, Alex Neustaedter, Kevin McKidd, Amy Morton, Hasan Minhaj, and many more.

Now along with the netizens, celebrities have also begun weighing in on this matter and are voicing their support publicly. Lively’s former costars of Sisterhood of the Travelling Pants—America Ferrara, Alexis Bledel, and Amber Tamblyn—shared a statement on social media showing their support for Lively.

ALSO READ: Blake Lively Says It Ends With Us Co-Star Justin Baldoni ‘Cried’ In Her Dressing Room Over Reports Claiming THIS