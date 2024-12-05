Why Did Justin Baldoni Have A 'Near Breakdown' While Directing Hit Romantic Drama It Ends With Us? Actor Shares DEETS

Justin Baldoni revealed that he nearly broke down while filming a scene with his co-star Blake Lively in their film Its Ends With Us. The actor recently appeared on an episode of How to Fail with Elizabeth Day and spoke about his role in the blockbuster romantic comedy.

Baldoni had to tackle two roles at once, both as an actor and director on the project. He simultaneously had to be authoritative and wrestle with the internal feelings of his character, Ryle Kincaid. “Directing is a very lonely job; I'll just be very candid. Because you are kind of at the top of this totem pole,” he said about the film, which is based on Colleen Hoover’s eponymous novel.

He explained how he’d carry through the anxiety because he was the leader and had to keep some things to himself. The pressure is harder to tackle because he had to empathize with a character undergoing emotional internal turmoil.

“It was even harder to cope after “trying to play a character who does the things that Ryle does in the movie,” he added. So, there were moments when Baldoni felt shaky while filming intense scenes. The scene that especially got to him was the moment his character goes into a rage after discovering that Lily (Lively) has been texting her high-school sweetheart Atlas (Brandon Sklenar).

“He's very jealous, and he's heartbroken, and he's angry, and he doesn't harm her, but you can see in his eyes how dangerous he is,” The Jane the Virgin actor said. “After that scene, I had a near breakdown. And I had to leave and just cry and shake because there was so much pain,” he admitted.

Baldoni admitted that Ryle’s “trauma” stayed with him for months after the film wrapped up, and he often found himself playing that character in his dreams. “I had dreams as him for a while, and it lived in my body, but I think, for the most part, he's out,” he told the outlet.