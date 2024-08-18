Throwback: When Blake Lively Said She Wanted Her Children To Be 'Proud' Of The Work She Does

Blake Lively's family, including her husband, Ryan Reynolds, and their four children, is viewed as an ideal family, mainly because of the wholesome pictures they share on social media and their candidness during the interviews. Similarly, in a past interview, the actress stated that she wanted her kid to be "proud" of her work.

Back in 2022, while conversing with Forbes, The Age of Adeline star spoke about how her 3 kids (her 4th child was not born at the time) had changed her life. She said having children made her feel so much more in her "skin."

Lively added that she never felt more of herself, at ease in her own body, or more confident. She continued, "Not to say that there aren't a bevy of insecurities coming at me a million times a day, but I just feel incredibly settled."

She added that having kids made her realize that her time was even more "precious" and made her question the projects that did not give "authorship" to the actress.

At that time, Lively had made her debut as a director as she directed her bestie, Taylor Swift’s I Bet You Think About Me music video in 2021. During her conversation with the publication, she made clear that her utmost “priority” will always be her family.

She stated that the family is at the “root” of everything she did and everything she created. Lively mentioned that she wants to be in movies and make movies. The Cafe Society star continued, “ I want to author films that I would be proud for my children to see. Even the gowns I wear -- I just want my kids to be proud."

It is no surprise that the actress becomes a major part of her films, which is more than just acting in it. A similar case is seen in her latest film, It Ends With Us. The star has been very creatively promoting the movie, but on the other hand, rumors about her and the director, Justin Baldoni’s alleged fallout, have been discussed widely.

Sources with direct knowledge told TMZ that during the filming of the movie, the actress felt fat-shamed by Baldoni, who lifts her up in one of the scenes. According to the publication, the insider revealed that he suffers from back problems, so he seemingly went to the onset trainer to inquire about her weight and how he could protect his back from any injury.

Per the sources, she found out about this inquiry and allegedly felt fat-shamed by him as she had given birth to her fourth child in February 2023. Along with this, there are many other speculations making rounds online about the two individuals.

