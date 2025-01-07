Blake Lively’s Legal Team Denounces ‘Attacks’ from Justin Baldoni and His Lawyers, Vows to Prove Actress’ Claims in Court: Details

Blake Lively’s legal team has denounced continued attacks from Justin Baldoni and his legal team since December 21, when news first broke that the actress had registered a sexual harassment complaint against her It Ends With Us co-star, who also directed the summer release.

Lively followed her complaint with a lawsuit against Baldoni on New Year’s Eve. In addition to suing the Jane the Virgin alum, the Gossip Girl star sued Wayfarer Studios, his production company, as well as his publicists Melissa Nathan and Jennifer Abel.

Baldoni has denied all allegations against him made in the lawsuit, which mirrors the actress’s former complaint, and has sued The New York Times for $250 million for carrying Lively’s accusations.

On Monday, January 6, lawyers for the actress told People in a statement that Lively’s “serious claims of sexual harassment and retaliation” are “backed by concrete facts.”

“This is not a ‘feud’ arising from ‘creative differences’ or a ‘he said/she said’ situation,” the lawyers’ statement continued, per the outlet. “As alleged in Ms. Lively’s complaint, and as we will prove in litigation, Wayfarer [Studios] and its associates engaged in unlawful, retaliatory astroturfing against Ms. Lively for simply trying to protect herself and others on a film set. And their response to the lawsuit has been to launch more attacks against Ms. Lively since her filing.”

The statement noted that Baldoni and his team were engaging in a “classic tactic” of blaming the victim to distract from the misconduct committed by the actor, but they’ll prove their client's claims in federal court.

Following suing The New York Times, Baldoni’s attorney Bryan Freedman claimed on Thursday, January 2, that the actor was “absolutely” planning to sue Lively, backed by “every single text message between the two of them” as proof of his innocence.

“We want the documents to be out there. We want people to make their determinations based on receipts,” Freedman added.

Times, meanwhile, maintains its story was “meticulously and responsibly” reported and was based on a review of thousands of pages of original documents that they quote accurately and at length in their article titled, We Can Bury Anyone: Inside a Hollywood Smear Machine.

