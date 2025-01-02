Justin Baldoni Claims Co-Star Blake Lively Tried To Ban Him From The Premiere Of Their Film It Ends With Us

Justin Baldoni claimed that his co-star Blake Lively tried to ban him and his Wayfarer Studio team from the It Ends With Us premiere in August amid their ongoing legal feud. The actor, who has been accused of sexual harassment and initiating a smear campaign against Lively, filed a $250 million lawsuit against the New York Times on December 31, 2024.

In the lawsuit, the Jane the Virgin actor alleged that his co-star “refused to permit his attendance” in an effort to “undermine” his role as director, executive producer, and actor in the film. According to documents obtained by The Post, the Green Lantern actress reluctantly agreed, after “significant pressure,” to allow Baldoni and his team to attend the premiere but “under humiliating conditions.”

The documents reportedly claimed that the Wayfarer team and their families, including Baldoni and producer Jamey Heath, were segregated from the main cast and barred from the exclusive after-party. Additionally, they were forced to organize a separate party at their own expense.

Baldoni also claimed that his participation on the red carpet was “cut short,” and his friends and family were confined to a temporary holding area in the basement before being escorted to a separate theater after Lively’s departure.

The Five Feet Apart director further accused the Gossip Girl alum of not only stealing the film from him but also robbing him and his team of “any genuine opportunity to celebrate their hard work.” Baldoni described this snub as part of Lively’s alleged efforts to sideline him from the marketing of his own film.

“Baldoni and [Wayfarer Studios] grew increasingly fearful of what Lively and Reynolds were capable of, as their actions seemed aimed at destroying Baldoni’s career and personal life,” the documents further claimed.

He also accused Lively’s husband, Ryan Reynolds, of berating him in an “aggressive” confrontation for allegedly “fat-shaming” the actress and pressuring Baldoni’s agent to drop him as a client. However, Baldoni’s former agency, WME, which also represents Lively and Reynolds, denied the allegation.