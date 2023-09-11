Blue Exorcist Shimane Illuminati Saga anime debuts promo video; here's what we know

Aniplex announced a brand-new Blue Exorcist outing and the fans are in for a treat. The banner brought out a press release, as reported by Anime News Network, to announce a new anime based on the Blue Exorcist manga by Kazue Kato. As per the update, the title of the new show will be Blue Exorcist Shimane Illuminati Saga. Here is everything to know about the updates.

New updates on Blue Exorcist anime

The title of the new outing from this franchise is Blue Exorcist Shimane Illumanti Saga. This show will be based on volumes 10-15 from the manga by Kato. Not only this, a new visual and promotional video for the show has also been released. The 31-second teaser PV brings out selective scenes from the upcoming anime.

The last scene of the video goes on to present the title of the show. A new post visual is also out. Moreover, the returning staff of the show include Daisuke Yoshida as the director for the show. Yurie Oohigashi is the character designer and chief animation director, and Kohta Yamamoto and Hiroyuki Sawano are composing the music. All the production work will take place at Studio VLON, as per ANN.

With this, the show is set to make a comeback in January 2024. Blue Exorcist is the story of a young boy entering an academy for exorcists. Raised by Father Fujimoto, a famous exorcist, Rin Okumura grew up without knowing his real father. One day, a heated argument with Father Fujimoto brought a startling revelation to light—Rin has the blood of the demon lord Satan in him! In his determination to defeat Satan, Rin decides to attend True Cross Academy, a mysterious school for exorcists. But keeping his demon lineage a secret while battling demons is a daunting task, especially when using his father's sword awakens his own demonic powers.

All updates about the plot and episodes will be mentioned in this space as they come. So, keep an eye on Pinkvilla for more intel from the world of anime.